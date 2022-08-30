ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Ingo Rademacher Reveals New Bombshell Evidence In Discrimination Battle With ABC Over Vaccinations

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xdIf_0hbJTYpR00
mega

Ex- General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher has rushed to court in his battle with the American Broadcast Company (ABC) claiming he obtained shocking new evidence, Radar has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Rademacher sued ABC (owned by the Walt Disney Company) for discrimination.

In his lawsuit, the actor said he was fired from his role as Jasper ‘Jax’ Jacks after 25 years due to him refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Rademacher said he had asked for a religious exemption but was let go . The actor’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHebl_0hbJTYpR00
@ingorademacher/instagram

ABC has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said its decision to fire Rademacher was proper.

A lawyer for the network wrote, [ABC] had an honest, good-faith belief that all decisions with respect to [Ingo] were made by [ABC] solely for legitimate, business-related reasons.”

Further, the network argued if it had made an accommodation to the vaccination policy it could have created or increased a health/safety risk for other employees.

ABC said it had "not acted in a manner highly offensive to a reasonable person and/or [Ingo] was not harmed by any such intrusion. The network asked the court to dismiss the entire lawsuit .

In a new filing, Ingo said his legal team has uncovered shocking internal ABC communications. He obtained the documents as part of discovery in the case where both parties exchange requested files.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxqi3_0hbJTYpR00
@ingorademacher/instagram

Ingo said, “ABC produced documents that show the company decided to fire Ingo before it even adopted the vaccination policy because he did not share the company’s preferred political and social views. Ingo did not learn about these actions until he received the documents in discovery.”

The actor said the network’s claim he was fired for the vaccine was “a ruse.” He said the documents produced show ABC had plans to terminate his contract by the summer of 2021, before ABC issued the mandatory vaccination policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck5Hh_0hbJTYpR00
@ingorademacher/instagram

Ingo claimed the documents show General Hospital producers were speaking about his last day of shooting while the company was still talking to him about accommodating his objections to the vaccination policy.

“Put simply, ABC did not fire Ingo because he did not perform the essential functions of his job. It fired him because it disagreed with political and social views he espoused. It fired him because he did not share the company’s preferred political and social views. That violates the California Labor Code and constitutes a breach of Ingo’s employment agreement,” his lawyer wrote.

Rademacher asked the court for permission to amend his lawsuit with the new details. The trial is scheduled for February. ABC has yet to respond to the actor’s latest accusations.

Comments / 136

Joan Osborne Ohmann
4d ago

Well then Nancy Lee Grahn should have been fired years ago because of her political rants & he only shared a comment someone else posted 🤔sounds like ABC is guilty as HELL

Reply(10)
70
Debbie Orr
4d ago

I hope he wins in court . We do not live in a component country for you forced to do things particularly when it comes injecting your body with something that you don’t want

Reply(4)
44
Theresa Morris
4d ago

no one should be allowed to force anyone to put something in their body. I didnt take it I knew there would be deadly side effects. If this world ever comes back to reality they will be honest.

Reply(4)
46
Related
The List

How General Hospital Star Nancy Lee Grahn Plans To Spill The Tea After Four Decades On Soaps

"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is someone who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to her personal opinions on social media. The actor, who is best known for her role as Alexis Davis, was the first to reveal that her co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper Jacks) had gotten fired from the ABC soap on Twitter. According to Variety, Rademacher was fired for not complying with the network's vaccine mandate back in 2021. If that weren't enough, Grahn also blocked Rademacher on social media after he called Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a "dude," according to People.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

Former General Hospital cast member Ingo Rademacher shares his future plans with his fans

General Hospital viewers were stunned last year when Ingo Rademacher was fired from his role as Jasper Jacks after two decades. He was let go because he refused the COVID vaccine and had asked for a religious exemption but was refused. Fans have wondered what the actor was going to do with his career since leaving the ABC soap last October. Some of Rademacher's followers thought perhaps he might return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne Forrester but that did not happen. Now the actor is revealing that he and his family are planning to move to Florida.
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
TV SERIES
The List

General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse

"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The List

Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind

Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?

Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
Cheryl E Preston

Big trouble is on the way on General Hospital for the Ashford's Robinson's and extended family

Taggert and Trina's lives will soon changeScreenshot Cheryl Preston. On General Hospital there is a storm brewing that will hit the Ashford and Robinson families from multiple sides. Once the dust settles there will be no one left unscathed. Several things happened in Wednesday's episode that let viewers know there is no turning back and situations are about to become intense and complicated. Jordan Ashford ( Tanisha Harper) has the smoking gun that could tear apart at least eight lives in Port Charles, including her own.
RadarOnline

‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle

Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingo Rademacher
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Bombshell#Ex General Hospital#Abc#Radaronline Com#The Walt Disney Company
RadarOnline

SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder

Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Cheryl Burke Settles Nasty Divorce With Matthew Lawrence Days After Spilling About An Unfaithful Ex

Cheryl Burke and her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence have reached an agreement in their bitter divorce, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Dancing with the Stars cast member informed the court of the settlement this week. Burke’s lawyer said the divorce is uncontested and the parties have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, including support.” The couple has no children, so child support was not an issue. In court documents, Cheryl and Matthew both noted they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. However, the new...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Caught: Jason Aldean Dresses As Lil Wayne In BLACKFACE — As Rage Grows Against Country Star After His Wife's 'Transphobic' Remarks

Fans are bringing up Jason Aldean's shocking decision to dress as Lil Wayne in Blackface for Halloween in 2015 amid his wife Brittany's gender identity controversy, Radar has learned. The country crooner caused a stir due to his ensemble for the holiday, wearing dark paint on his face, a wig of long black dreadlocks, a red bandanna, a gold chain, and black sunglasses to emulate the Lollipop rapper.Several fans were outraged at his costume choice, which was later addressed in an interview with Billboard. "In this day and age people are so sensitive that no matter what you do,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

57K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy