Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:14 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, South SR 25, north of Rozella Road, Warsaw. Driver: Teagan M. Marrs, 23, Rochester Boulevard, Rochester. Marrs was traveling north on SR 25 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Two Local Officers Among Those Recognized For OWI Patrols
INDIANAPOLIS — Two police officers from Kosciusko County – Logan Pitts and Lucas Vander Hart – recently received the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. The ICJI presented 62 police officers with this award. The all-stars,...
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947. He was married Roxanna Ousley on May 25, 2002; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his three children, Kristopher Martin, Columbia...
Labor Day Closings
WARSAW – Town offices in Winona Lake and Warsaw will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Kosciusko County offices will also be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In Warsaw, trash normally collected on Monday will be done so on Tuesday.
Alcohol Board Approves Port Winona Permit Renewal
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission addressed an alcoholic beverage permit renewal for Port Winona LLC during a Sept. 1 meeting. The permit is being handled by representatives for the estate of Jim Zachary, one of Port Winona’s former owners who passed away in August 2021. Daniel Zachary, Jim’s father, attended the meeting as an estate representative, alongside Haley Zachary, Jim’s daughter.
Next Syracuse-Wawasee Trail Project Announced, $3.1 Million Price
SYRACUSE — A trail along SR 13, from Grandview Drive, Syracuse, to Wawasee Middle School, is the next project for the Syracuse-Wawasee Trails committee. The cost is estimated at $3.1 million. The trail will be approximately 2.5 miles in length. The announcement was made during the committee’s second annual...
Convicted Of Murder, Wooldridge Faces Sentencing Friday
WARSAW — A woman found guilty of killing a Warsaw man and attacking two others will be sentenced at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Kosciusko Circuit Court. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was found guilty of murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Oakwood Sexton Discusses Cremation Paperwork
WARSAW – Some of the cremations at Oakwood Cemetery have had issues with paperwork. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 1, that monument companies are making monuments that are hollowed out with a person’s ashes put into the monument. Heagy said the cemetery has allowed people to use hollowed-out monuments so far.
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination
Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
Wooldridge Sentenced To 94 Years In Prison For Murder
WARSAW — A Nappanee woman received a 94-year prison sentence after being convicted of murdering a Warsaw man and attacking two others. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, was found guilty in an August jury trial of murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED
Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Rochester, the daughter of (the late) Lee M. and Zorah (Ross) Sharpe and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57. After graduation Annette was employed by the First Federal Bank of Rochester, as a bank teller.
Glen D. Deaton
Glen D. Deaton, 82, a resident of Hope and formerly of Kosciusko County, passed from this life at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Glen was born on Feb. 6, 1940. On July 16, 1960, Glen married Eleanor E. Shively; she...
Elnita Ruth Hart
Elnita Ruth Hart, 93, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Elnita Ruth was born May 20, 1929. She married Roy Beedy on July 1, 1967; he preceded her in death. She then married James Hart on December 1, 1990; he preceded her in death.
Silver Lake Demolition Set To Begin Tuesday
SILVER LAKE – Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley said Friday, Sept. 2, that Silver Lake officials have learned demolition of the old Silver Lake School on High Street is set to begin Tuesday. Town leaders hope to eventually replace the old brick three-story building with a community center. Past employees, students...
Board of Works Approves Agreement For Center Lake Pavilion Project
WARSAW — The Warsaw Board of Works has approved an agreement for the remodel of Central Lake Pavilion. At its meeting on Friday, Sept. 2, at Warsaw City Hall, the board approved the agreement with CME Corp. out of Fort Wayne. “We had given CME an early notice to...
Richard A. Ruhnow — PENDING
Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
Pierceton Executive Session Part Of Search For New Town Marshal
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Pierceton Community Building as officials interview candidates to fill Pierceton’s town marshal vacancy. Executive sessions can be called for personnel moves including hirings. Any vote on the...
Five Running For Wawasee School Board Seats
SYRACUSE — The deadline to file for the Wawasee School Board of Trustees passed on Friday, Aug. 26. There are now five overall candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, resulting in a race for District 1 and District 3. The last to file were Neil Likens, 8163 E. Backwater...
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose — UPDATED
Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, Oswego, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Anderson, to the late William C. and Laura (Rarick) Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in 1964, in Tucson, Ariz. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
Barbara E. Randel
Barbara E. Randel, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 26, 1935. She married Bill in November 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dave) Koester, Hendersonville, Tenn. and Andrea (Tom) Klink, Plymouth; brother,...
