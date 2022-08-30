Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO