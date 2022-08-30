Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 200 block North Lake Street, Syracuse. Kendall R. Detar reported theft, fraud, and unauthorized entry of a vehicle. Value: $547. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept....
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947. He was married Roxanna Ousley on May 25, 2002; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his three children, Kristopher Martin, Columbia...
Two Local Officers Among Those Recognized For OWI Patrols
INDIANAPOLIS — Two police officers from Kosciusko County – Logan Pitts and Lucas Vander Hart – recently received the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. The ICJI presented 62 police officers with this award. The all-stars,...
Labor Day Closings
WARSAW – Town offices in Winona Lake and Warsaw will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Kosciusko County offices will also be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In Warsaw, trash normally collected on Monday will be done so on Tuesday.
Missing Illinois Man Found In Elkhart County
ELKHART — A missing man from Illinois was found in a wooded area in Elkhart County, according to the Indiana State Police. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, troopers with State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the man, who had been reported missing in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near CR 131.
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination
Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
Richard A. Ruhnow — PENDING
Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
Gary Kline — PENDING
Gary B. Kline, 80, Syracuse, died at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Michael D. McCombs
Michael D. McCombs, 67, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Byron Health Care Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 17, 1955. Michael is survived by his father, Milton E. McCombs, Columbia City. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED
Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Rochester, the daughter of (the late) Lee M. and Zorah (Ross) Sharpe and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57. After graduation Annette was employed by the First Federal Bank of Rochester, as a bank teller.
Board of Works Approves Agreement For Center Lake Pavilion Project
WARSAW — The Warsaw Board of Works has approved an agreement for the remodel of Central Lake Pavilion. At its meeting on Friday, Sept. 2, at Warsaw City Hall, the board approved the agreement with CME Corp. out of Fort Wayne. “We had given CME an early notice to...
Glen D. Deaton
Glen D. Deaton, 82, a resident of Hope and formerly of Kosciusko County, passed from this life at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Glen was born on Feb. 6, 1940. On July 16, 1960, Glen married Eleanor E. Shively; she...
Elnita Ruth Hart
Elnita Ruth Hart, 93, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Elnita Ruth was born May 20, 1929. She married Roy Beedy on July 1, 1967; he preceded her in death. She then married James Hart on December 1, 1990; he preceded her in death.
Margaret Louise Marshall — UPDATED
Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane (Stowe) Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1943 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and attended one year at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake. Margaret taught for many years as a substitute school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. She even worked at a Christian Book Store in Peru.
Convicted Of Murder, Wooldridge Faces Sentencing Friday
WARSAW — A woman found guilty of killing a Warsaw man and attacking two others will be sentenced at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Kosciusko Circuit Court. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was found guilty of murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Timothy James Reiling
Timothy James Reiling, 48, Fort Wayne, formerly of Churubusco, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 10, 1974. Tim is survived by his brother, Travis (Beverly) Reiling, and a sister, Christina Bingham. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of...
Stanley D. Estes — UPDATED
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 23, 1952, in Whitley County, the son of Raymond and Fay Estes. He was a 1970 graduate from Clay High School in South Bend and furthered his education by taking three years of college courses. On Aug. 12, 1975, he married the love of his life, Susan Price.
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose — UPDATED
Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, Oswego, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Anderson, to the late William C. and Laura (Rarick) Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in 1964, in Tucson, Ariz. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
Wooldridge Sentenced To 94 Years In Prison For Murder
WARSAW — A Nappanee woman received a 94-year prison sentence after being convicted of murdering a Warsaw man and attacking two others. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, was found guilty in an August jury trial of murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Pierceton Executive Session Part Of Search For New Town Marshal
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Pierceton Community Building as officials interview candidates to fill Pierceton’s town marshal vacancy. Executive sessions can be called for personnel moves including hirings. Any vote on the...
