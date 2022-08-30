ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, UT

Police Looking For Break-In Suspects

(St. George, UT) -- St. George police are still trying to find three people accused of breaking into a home in the Desert Color area on Wednesday. They were confronted by the homeowner around 3 a.m. and left, with the resident following them. One suspect is accused of firing at least one shot, but it's not known if they were aiming for the resident or just shooting into the air. The three left in a dark-colored truck.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act

SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Attempted Burglary And Shooting In New St. George Neighborhood

An attempted burglary took place in the new neighborhood/development of Desert Color Wednesday morning. A gun was also discharged. According to the owners of the home, around 3:00am Wednesday morning their home was broken into by 3 young men between the ages of 18-25. They were Hispanic dressed in all black. The husband and wife caught them in their home and chased them out. A foot pursuit ensued between the husband and one of the three men.
Cyclist Dies After Washington City Crash

(Washington City, UT) -- A 52-year-old bicyclist has died after crashing his bike on a steep decline on Hell Hole Trail in the city of Washington this week. Jeffrey Swain was not wearing protective gear when he was on the trail next to Canyon Park. He hit a guardrail after going off the trail early Wednesday morning.
WASHINGTON, UT
Public Safety
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside

SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
SCHERTZ, TX
SAPD looking for missing teen girl

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday. 16-year-old Kathline Lubin was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key. She is described as being 5'8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

