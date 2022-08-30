(St. George, UT) -- St. George police are still trying to find three people accused of breaking into a home in the Desert Color area on Wednesday. They were confronted by the homeowner around 3 a.m. and left, with the resident following them. One suspect is accused of firing at least one shot, but it's not known if they were aiming for the resident or just shooting into the air. The three left in a dark-colored truck.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO