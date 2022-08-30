Read full article on original website
KTUL
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A suspected pimp was arrested on Thursday and accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas, according to authorities. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with trafficking of a person under 18. The San Antonio Police Department was notified in Oct. 2021...
890kdxu.com
Police Looking For Break-In Suspects
(St. George, UT) -- St. George police are still trying to find three people accused of breaking into a home in the Desert Color area on Wednesday. They were confronted by the homeowner around 3 a.m. and left, with the resident following them. One suspect is accused of firing at least one shot, but it's not known if they were aiming for the resident or just shooting into the air. The three left in a dark-colored truck.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspecting cop watches construction site of previous theft, catches pair of thieves in the act
SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after police say they attempted to steal materials from a construction site on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when a San Antonio police officer, being proactive, decided to sit and watch a construction site near Cataipa Street and Carnahan Street, where thieves had targeted previously.
'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel
SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel. San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday...
kjzz.com
S. Utah officer reports 45lbs of meth, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl found in traffic stop
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A traffic stop in Washington County led authorities to the discovery of nearly 45 pounds of combined drugs early Tuesday morning, according to a police affidavit. The suspect was reportedly pulled over after an officer reported observing two traffic violations on northbound I-15 in Washington...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 1604 nearly went unnoticed, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who was found dead after a crash early Friday morning may have gone unnoticed by others before an alert driver spotted him on the side of a far West side highway, according to San Antonio police officers at the scene. Officers said the driver...
890kdxu.com
Attempted Burglary And Shooting In New St. George Neighborhood
An attempted burglary took place in the new neighborhood/development of Desert Color Wednesday morning. A gun was also discharged. According to the owners of the home, around 3:00am Wednesday morning their home was broken into by 3 young men between the ages of 18-25. They were Hispanic dressed in all black. The husband and wife caught them in their home and chased them out. A foot pursuit ensued between the husband and one of the three men.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
Union calls out Bexar County leaders over alleged 'deplorable conditions' at jail
SAN ANTONIO — A group representing personnel within the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pushing for transparency regarding an audit of the county jail that was "initially expected" to be conducted months ago. Within hours after the DSABC released their statement Friday, a BCSO spokesperson said that report "is...
890kdxu.com
Cyclist Dies After Washington City Crash
(Washington City, UT) -- A 52-year-old bicyclist has died after crashing his bike on a steep decline on Hell Hole Trail in the city of Washington this week. Jeffrey Swain was not wearing protective gear when he was on the trail next to Canyon Park. He hit a guardrail after going off the trail early Wednesday morning.
'Our children are being poisoned': DEA warns of rainbow fentanyl used to target youth
SAN ANTONIO — Within the last month, three students within the same Texas school district died of an overdose. The Kyle Police Department believes they took pills laced with fentanyl. Experts say more and more fake pills are circulating, many of which are marketed toward young people. According to...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 1604 on far West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 40s is dead after a vehicle crash on Loop 1604 early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Loop 1604 southbound, near West Military Drive on the city’s far West Side. According to police,...
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
Badly beaten San Antonio boy finally laid to rest
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months ago, 12-year-old Danilo Coles died a tragic death in northwest San Antonio. In an arrest affidavit for an injury to a child case, police say evidence suggests the child was punished to death. Now, 208 days later, the boy is finally being...
SAPD looking for missing teen girl
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday. 16-year-old Kathline Lubin was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key. She is described as being 5'8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.
news4sanantonio.com
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspects in West Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects in a shooting on the west side. Police were called to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. on Monday and they say they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the arm. The victim tells investigators he had just moved to the area and he was walking home when he was shot.
