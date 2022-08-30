WORCESTER, Mass. - This Labor Day weekend, some will be celebrating cannabis in Downtown Worcester as the Cultivator's Cup took over the Palladium. The two-day gathering is centered around celebrating, and building a community for cannabis culture. Enthusiasts, consumers, and supporters of cannabis were invited to explore, discover and celebrate new favorites in the regulated cannabis markets. The event started in Rhode Island and became the first legal cannabis competition in the country. The concept is people's-choice, where visitors can judge the different brands of cannabis. Vendors from all over the world were represented. Organizers say it is an accessible way for adult consumers to become informed judges of what the industry’s cannabis producers have to offer.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO