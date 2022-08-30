ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Cannabis celebrated in Downtown Worcester during 2022 Cultivator's Cup

WORCESTER, Mass. - This Labor Day weekend, some will be celebrating cannabis in Downtown Worcester as the Cultivator's Cup took over the Palladium. The two-day gathering is centered around celebrating, and building a community for cannabis culture. Enthusiasts, consumers, and supporters of cannabis were invited to explore, discover and celebrate new favorites in the regulated cannabis markets. The event started in Rhode Island and became the first legal cannabis competition in the country. The concept is people's-choice, where visitors can judge the different brands of cannabis. Vendors from all over the world were represented. Organizers say it is an accessible way for adult consumers to become informed judges of what the industry’s cannabis producers have to offer.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, a New School Tops the List

Boston Magazine is out with its list of the top high schools in Greater Boston. They release this list every year and it’s based on several factors. Some of the factors include MCAS scores, graduation rates, educator evaluations, college attendance rates, SAT scores and Advanced Placement test scores. As far as location of schools for the rankings, only schools within the vicinity of I-495 are considered. Private and charter schools or specialty schools were not considered.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot

A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation

Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich River is “dead,” but the worst of the drought is yet to come

IPSWICH — “To be blunt, the river is dead,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA). As of Aug. 30, the river plummeted through all previous drought records when it reached zero flow. Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a mere...
IPSWICH, MA
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ATTLEBORO, MA
country1025.com

New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now

Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local agriculture still the main attraction at 2022 Spencer Fair

SPENCER, Mass. - Each Labor Day weekend, the Spencer Fair draws in thousands of people for four days of competitions, entertainment and more. For over 130 years, local agriculture has been the main attraction, and while so much has changed, Spencer Agricultural Association President Bob Knight said local farmers are still the heart of this celebration.
SPENCER, MA

