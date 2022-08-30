ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery

The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Bleacher Report

Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role

Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Rhamondre Stevenson Taking over for Damien Harris Wouldn't Be 'Shock'

The weird vibes around the New England Patriots coming out of training camp and the preseason are going to have an impact on the fantasy world this season. Zack Cox of NESN.com noted it "wouldn't shock" him if Rhamondre Stevenson eventually becomes the No. 1 running back, ahead of Damien Harris, at some point this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#The Commanders#American Football#Nfl Network
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players

Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates. This marks the first year...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy