Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO