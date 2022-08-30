Read full article on original website
Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery
The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will start the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The team announced the move on Thursday, allowing them to open a roster spot heading into the regular season. Darnold will have to sit out at least the first four games of the...
Trey Sermon Claimed by Eagles After Release from 49ers; Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick
One year after being a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon will play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles announced Thursday they claimed the running back after he was waived by San Francisco. This article will be updated soon to provide more information and...
Former Bills TE O.J. Howard Reportedly Will Sign Texans Contract After Bengals Rumors
In a seemingly abrupt change of plans, O.J. Howard is headed to Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are set to sign the free-agent tight end after he visited the team Thursday. Most expected Howard to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals after he was in facilities Wednesday. The Bengals...
Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role
Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
Fantasy Alert: Rhamondre Stevenson Taking over for Damien Harris Wouldn't Be 'Shock'
The weird vibes around the New England Patriots coming out of training camp and the preseason are going to have an impact on the fantasy world this season. Zack Cox of NESN.com noted it "wouldn't shock" him if Rhamondre Stevenson eventually becomes the No. 1 running back, ahead of Damien Harris, at some point this season.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson Celebrated by HC Napier and Experts After Win vs. Utah
University of Florida head football coach Billy Napier loved what he saw out of quarterback Anthony Richardson on Saturday in the Gators' 29-26 upset win over the seventh-ranked Utah Utes. According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Napier said the following about Richardson's spectacular performance:. "My wife could call plays with that...
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will 'Pay Some Price' with Tyler Smith Starting at LT
The Dallas Cowboys need rookie Tyler Smith to step up on the offensive line at left tackle in 2022 following the injury to Tyron Smith, and while team owner Jerry Jones is confident he can rise to the challenge, he admitted the O-line will certainly have its struggles. Jones said...
Report: CFP Board Votes to Expand College Football Playoff to 12 Teams
The College Football Playoff field will expand to 12 teams. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the CFP board of managers approved the 12-team format in a vote Friday that is expected to be enacted for the 2026 season. The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach noted the vote was unanimous among the 11 managers.
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1
It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space
The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players
Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates. This marks the first year...
Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening. Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and...
Aggies Opener: Reasons to be Concerned, Encouraged
Texas A&M opened its season with a dominant defensive performance and an uneven showing from Haynes King at times.
