Charting a course for Solana [SOL] after its latest drawdown
Solana [SOL] is at a crucial junction now, with the crypto-market noting a U-turn of the relief progress. With Bitcoin still hovering below $20,000, the premise is all but negative for other assets right now. Historically, crypto-assets tend to follow the footsteps of Bitcoin in price chart movement. The same...
Terra Classic [LUNC] investors may have some sleepless nights thanks to Binance
Terra Classic [LUNC] is once again in the news. The token was recently in the limelight for registering an unprecedented hike over the last week. However, hell broke loose much recently. Binance posted an update that it will suspend deposits and withdrawals of LUNC (Shuttle) via Ethereum network (ERC20) and...
