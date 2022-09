On September 2, 2022, Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Senator William Gormley, and Chairman William Mazur awarded educational scholarships to members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and their children who are pursuing degrees in higher education. The event was held at the Mays Landing Superior Court Complex. Senator Polistina and Assemblyman Guardian were also in attendance and spoke highly of the team for making this scholarship possible.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO