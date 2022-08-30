Read full article on original website
Solinftec unveils a new weed-killing robot to reduce farms’ needs for chemical inputs
U.S.- and Brazil-based ag robotics startup Solinftec has unveiled its new Solix Sprayer robot that can autonomously detect and spray weeds in the field. The new ‘bot joins the Solix Scouting robot that’s already in the fields in Brazil and the U.S. Manufacturing, research and development company McKinney...
John Deere debuts new forage harvesters
John Deere announces three new self-propelled forage harvesters to its harvest lineup — the 9500, 9600, and 9700. Each wide-body model will feature John Deere’s X engine, 18L, which doesn’t need diesel exhaust fluid. The 9000 Series also has a new spout that reduces plugging when chopping high-moisture corn or forages.
Evening Edition | Thursday, September 1, 2022
In this Evening Edition, read about young Texas farmer Alisha Schwertner, benefits of bison on tallgrass prairie, and why voluntary efforts to reduce the effects of climate change are most effective. Farmer for the Future. Editor Natalina Sents Bausch writes about Alisha Schwertner's many roles, which include wife, mother, farmer,...
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production - ministry
DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the country's state grain buying agency said late on Saturday. The trade ministry is to "adopt new mechanisms" of wheat buying, the...
GRAINS-U.S. grains recover but on track for weekly fall
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures were set for a weekly fall, even as prices edged higher on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
France's InVivo says lower crop output will help it save energy
PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French agribusiness group InVivo said on Friday an expected 20% drop in the volume of crops to be gathered this autumn would help it cut energy consumption as requested by the government in case of potential gas cutoffs and power shutdowns this winter. The fall...
Brazilian mills limit wheat imports as inflation dents domestic demand
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have limited imports of wheat due to rising prices and the impact of domestic inflation on consumption, which affected demand for pasta, cookies and bread, industry representatives and analysts said on Friday. Wheat imports through July reached the lowest levels since 2017,...
Argentine wheat crop eyes September rains with hope, grains exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest in the current 2022/2023 season would benefit from rains expected in a large swath of its planted area in the first half of September during key growth stages, Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. After months of little to no...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy fall on economic concerns as Midwest harvest nears
CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 4% and corn and soybeans slipped on Thursday on mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown, analysts said, just as the Midwest crop harvest nears. Wall Street stocks came under pressure as data showing that U.S. manufacturing grew steadily...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soybeans bounce ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, led by strength in crude oil and other commodities as fears waned about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A rally in world...
Golden Pass LNG beefs up trading team as it moves closer to startup
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between Qatar Energy and Exxon Mobil, is adding trading staff as it moves closer to commercial operations and as rivals beef up exports, according to LinkedIn profile updates. Demand for the super cooled gas has sky-rocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine,...
Transport group CMA CGM launches $1.5 bln energy fund
PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French transport giant CMA CGM is creating a five-year investment fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) aimed at accelerating its energy transition in shipping and logistics, it said on Sunday. The fund will support industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on cash market optimism
CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended higher on Friday on expectations of higher cash cattle prices next week and position-squaring ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend, traders said. Benchmark CME October live cattle futures settled up 1.750 cents at 144.550 cents per lb,...
USDA projects farm income to rise around 5% in 2022
The USDA said Thursday it expects farm income for 2022 to rise 5.2%, to $147.7 billion, from a year earlier, with cash receipts for agricultural commodities at a record level. But higher production expenses and lower government Covid-19 payments are presenting some headwinds. The slight bounce in income comes after...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end higher as corn prices sag; hogs mixed
CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures settled mostly higher on Thursday as lower grain prices propped up feeder cattle futures, signaling cheaper feed costs, traders said. Benchmark CME October live cattle futures settled up 0.225 cent at 142.800 cents per lb, a day after dipping...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 7-13
MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 7-13 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
World food price index falls further in August
PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell for a fifth month in a row in August, further from all-time highs hit earlier this year, as a resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports contributed to improved supply prospects. The Food and Agriculture Organization's...
3 Big Things Today, September 2, 2022
1. Corn, soybean, and wheat futures jump overnight. Corn, soybeans, and wheat rebounded overnight after corn and wheat touched one-week lows on Thursday. The crop markets are following movement in financial markets as investors keep an eye on U.S. jobs data and further interest rate hikes. The market will also...
Soil pH keys soil fertility
Farming practices have evolved since farmers first tilled the soil, with expectations of greater yields occurring each year. Yet, one element remains unchanged — the importance of soil pH. “When it comes to soil fertility management, soil pH is the first thing I look at on a soil test,”...
Grains end day on upswing | Friday, September 2, 2022
December corn futures closed up 6¢. November soybeans closed up 25¢. CBOT wheat closed up 15¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 3¢. Livestock are mixed. Live cattle are up $1.75. Feeder cattle are up 60¢. Lean hogs are down $1.93.
