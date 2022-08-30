Read full article on original website
It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, but for Lima, it's all about a weekend of shopping at the fairgrounds. Nathan Kitchens checks out what makes it so popular. The Allen County Fairgrounds are packed for the second weekend in a row,...
Forest Park UMC is collecting blankets to give to veterans
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an effort to let veterans know they are not forgotten and that people do care. Members of the Forest Park United Methodist Church, located at 315 S. Collins Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45804, are collecting blankets for veterans. Hundreds of veterans are in nursing homes and the Dayton VA Hospital has several on their campus. Blankets are something these vets can use to stay warm, not only in their rooms but also when they are transported back and forth for medical appointments. A small token like a blanket can mean the world to the veteran.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County. History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.
Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
2022 Lima Labor Day Parade has been canceled
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Unfortunately, there will not be a Labor Day Parade in Lima this year. The parade has been historically organized by the West Central Ohio Labor Council. Local labor officials tell Your Hometown Stations that the council announced that the parade is canceled for this year. They hope that it will be back on Labor Day in 2023.
Monthly test of Allen County community warning sirens set for September 7, 2022.
9/2/22 Press Release from the Allen County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management: Please be advised that the fifty (50) Allen County community warning sirens will be tested at noon on Wednesday, September 7,2022. Tests are conducted every month on the first Wednesday. In the event of an actual emergency, the sirens are an indication that persons in the affected area should go indoors and tune to local news media for additional information and instructions on emergency actions to be taken.
Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties honor Vicenta Velasquez with portrait dedication
(WLIO) - Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties take time to honor a woman whose life was dedicated to helping others. Sartaj Singh has her story. The Elder Victim Ministry at Crime Victim Services commissioned a portrait series to reflect the full range of the elderly population in our area and one of the names that came to mind to be featured was Putnam County resident, the late Vicenta "Cindy" Velasquez.
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
Councilman Glynn Hines to commissioners: Find another place to build jail, not in the southeast
Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools. “Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by...
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
Van Wert County: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, Sept. 5. U.S. 30 PROJECTS. U.S. 30 just west of U.S. 127 will have...
Letter: Stone piles obscure roundabout traffic
As a driver who travels on state Route 309 quite often, I am appreciative of the construction of the two new roundabouts between Lima and Ada at the intersections of Thayer/309 and Napoleon/309. Both of these intersections have been deadly to many. However, it has been difficult for me to...
Lima Municipal Court records
Mark K. Hester, 38, of 225 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Allante R. Johnson, 31, of 1340 Reservoir Rd, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 90 days jail. 70 days suspended. $600 fine. Cameron D. Stalnaker, 33, of...
Susan Manchester discusses pro-life policies at Allen County Republican Luncheon
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We must continue to make Ohio a pro-life state, that from State Representative Susan Manchester at Friday's Allen County Republican Luncheon. Manchester states that the passage of the Heartbeat Bill in 2019, which she voted for, is a start but now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, more work needs to be done. So when they reconvene, Manchester says it is critical that they advance pro-life policies.
Week three football scores
Here are the scores from around Darke County for Week three:
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
Lima man pleads no contest to hit-and-run
LIMA — A Lima man was found guilty of failure to stop after hitting a pedestrian after leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident in October 2021, a felony of the third degree. John Rondot, 42, pleaded no contest to the charge, which is not an admission of...
Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
