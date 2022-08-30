Whether you’ve called Fort Lauderdale home for some time now or you’re new to Laudy life, don’t miss author Christiana Lilly’s new book, 100 Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale Before You Die, debuting this month on Amazon and at local bookstores. A guidebook for locals and visitors alike, 100 Things details everything from food and drinks, sports and recreation, music and entertainment, culture and history, and shopping and fashion in Greater Fort Lauderdale. A seasoned journalist who has lived in the Fort Lauderdale area for more than a decade, Lilly says being a community writer has given her “the opportunity to explore and experience the things that make Greater Fort Lauderdale so special.” Here, Lilly offers up five picks sure to give you all the tourist-in-your-own-town vibes. Discover more here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO