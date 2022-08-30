Read full article on original website
Police: Bouncer charged with assault in fatal attack of man outside Holbrook sports bar
Suffolk County Police say that David Cruz was arrested on Aug. 24 after he punched Jake Scott, 32, outside of Tailgaters Sports Bar on Aug. 21 around 3 a.m.
Police: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Authorities say an off-duty NYPD employee was shot in the leg overnight in University Heights.
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
Man Accused Of Driving Over 100 MPH While Impaired, Killing Woman In Old Westbury Crash
A 19-year-old man was indicted on a manslaughter charge after allegedly driving on Long Island while impaired on drugs and crashing into another vehicle, killing a 30-year-old woman. Arhum Tanveer, of Floral Park, was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges stemming from the December 2021 crash that killed Maricela...
Good Samaritan attacked for grabbing gun dropped in fight at LI restaurant
A good Samaritan was choked after he picked up a gun during a fight between two men at a Long Island restaurant, police said Wednesday.
VIDEO: Man shoves woman, 18, drags her by neck before robbing her in Queens
Police are searching for a man who shoved an 18-year-old woman to the ground, tried to rip her necklace off her neck and stole her wallet in Queens.
19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym
A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm. Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Innocent Bystander Killed In Asbury Park, Family Desperately Seeking Justice
Justice is what Kyshon “Butey” Washington-Walker's family is after. The 33-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue in Asbury Park around 7:30 p.m. on July 28 — four days before his birthday, according to loved ones and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Boy, 14, charged with hate crime for spraying 2 Jewish men with fire extinguisher in Brooklyn
A 14-year-old boy is facing hate crime charges for spraying two Orthodox Jewish men in the face with a fire extinguisher and punching one of them in the face this month in Williamsburg, police said Monday.
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
Bridgeport man sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in 2018 murder
BRIDGEPORT — A man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release today for his role in a 2018 murder, according to the Department of Justice. Ta’Ron Pharr, also known as “250,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley...
Pork plant employee in N.Y. charged in food tampering case
An employee of Ava Companies in Hicksville, New York, was arrested Friday after being accused of putting a coin into a bin of meat products, which were valued at $400. The employee is Karen Palacios Gutierrez from Hampstead. According to police reports, the 38-year-old is believed to have taken a coin from her pocket and placed it into a package of meat at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday. The meat products, set for public retail, were marked as contaminated, and the entire bin of meat was discarded.
Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk
A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
Craig Thomas, 41, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 1329 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot at the intersection of E. 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 41-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with...
Child who died in car in NJ was 2-year-old girl: prosecutors
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl died after she was left unattended in a vehicle in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday. Investigators don’t yet know how long the girl was left in the vehicle in Franklin Township on Tuesday, officials with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office said. Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees for […]
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nassau gas station robberies
According to detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 a.m.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicles In Ronkonkoma
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards last month. The cards were stolen in Ronkonkoma on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and later used by a man to make purchases at the Home Depot in Hempstead. The suspect...
NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
