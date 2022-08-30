ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County, NY
Roosevelt, NY
Nassau County, NY
Tennessee State
19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm. Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WYANDANCH, NY
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
agdaily.com

Pork plant employee in N.Y. charged in food tampering case

An employee of Ava Companies in Hicksville, New York, was arrested Friday after being accused of putting a coin into a bin of meat products, which were valued at $400. The employee is Karen Palacios Gutierrez from Hampstead. According to police reports, the 38-year-old is believed to have taken a coin from her pocket and placed it into a package of meat at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday. The meat products, set for public retail, were marked as contaminated, and the entire bin of meat was discarded.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily News

Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk

A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

Craig Thomas, 41, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 1329 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot at the intersection of E. 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 41-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Child who died in car in NJ was 2-year-old girl: prosecutors

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl died after she was left unattended in a vehicle in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday. Investigators don’t yet know how long the girl was left in the vehicle in Franklin Township on Tuesday, officials with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office said. Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees for […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say

FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
LONG BRANCH, NJ

