Glenn Shope
4d ago
why is reeves being so selfish I the president is ready to assist just wait the this governor but because it's Biden and not a republican president he letting the people in these towns suffer just plain selfish
Reply(4)
13
yolanda washington
4d ago
Mississippi we need change in that Gov seat Tate has go and all of those people holding up sets no doing the will!! VOTE THEM OUT!!
Reply(1)
8
Eric Rush
4d ago
Build Back Better 👴Joe Biden money 💰 will help Mississippi Build Back Jackson Mississippi Water Crisis... It's gonna take about $4 Billion Dollars to fix Jackson Mississippi Water Crisis Build Back 👷♂️ Better Jackson Mississippi Water Crisis
Reply(7)
3
GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has gotten so bad, the city temporarily ran out of bottled water to give to residents
Recent torrential rain coupled with years of water system issues have resulted in a crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, where the city doesn't have enough water to fight fires, flush toilets or even hand out to residents in need.
CNN meteorologist explains cause of water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi
CNN meteorologist Chad Myers explains how flooding in Jackson, Mississippi caused the failure of the main water treatment facility, resulting in a clean water crisis in the state’s largest city.
Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The water pressure at James Brown’s home in Jackson was so low the faucets barely dripped. He couldn’t cook. He couldn’t bathe. But he still had to work. The 73-year-old tree-cutter hauled bags of ice into his truck at a gas station...
Tucker Carlson Snarks That Jackson Water Crisis Will Let Mayor Fully Radicalize City
The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis
Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare by Mississippi officials, meanwhile, the Jackson water crisis was looming for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
MSNBC
Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Keilar asks mayor who's to blame for water crisis. Hear his response
Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, tells New Day anchor Brianna Keilar that his city’s ongoing water crisis is the result of “years and years of accumulated problems.”
Mississippi mayor urges residents to get out ‘now’ as river waters rise
The mayor of Jackson, Miss. has urged residents to evacuate as river waters continue to rise due to flooding. “I’ve already received calls from individuals wondering or questioning whether they should get out if you are capable of getting out now,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) said in a news conference Saturday.
EPA staff found City of Jackson, Mississippi, water department had insufficient staffing, leading to gaps in routine and preventative maintenance, report says
During a March 2022 site visit, US Environmental Protection Agency staff found that the City of Jackson, Mississippi, did not have adequate staffing for its water system and that as a result of that, routine and preventative maintenance on parts of the system were not being performed.
Cantrell recall organizers getting signatures, threats
Leaders of the recall effort to remove the mayor of New Orleans from office say they are getting overwhelming support. Recall Committee Chair Belden Batiste says, “I want the best for our city.”
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Jackson’s water crisis was triggered by floods and compounded by racism
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency in Jackson, with 180,000 people in the area facing low or no water pressure, and water unsafe for drinking. “Do not drink the water,” Governor Reeves said in an emergency briefing. “Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family, preserve water, look out for your fellow man and look out for your neighbors.”
MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
The New Chevy Blazer EV, Available For Preorder Now. See The Specs, Prices & More. Toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune poisoned Marines for more than three decades. New Shaftless Stair Lifts (Take a Look at the Prices) EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar...
Jackson Has A $1 Billion Water Problem—Feds Gave Mississippi $75 Million
Many residents in Jackson have been without usable water following the flooding of the Pearl River.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A lawyer who worked for former President Donald Trump took the stand in Georgia on Wednesday, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on multiple instances. John Eastman answered questions before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury investigating whether former Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered...
