Mississippi State

Glenn Shope
4d ago

why is reeves being so selfish I the president is ready to assist just wait the this governor but because it's Biden and not a republican president he letting the people in these towns suffer just plain selfish

yolanda washington
4d ago

Mississippi we need change in that Gov seat Tate has go and all of those people holding up sets no doing the will!! VOTE THEM OUT!!

Eric Rush
4d ago

Build Back Better 👴Joe Biden money 💰 will help Mississippi Build Back Jackson Mississippi Water Crisis... It's gonna take about $4 Billion Dollars to fix Jackson Mississippi Water Crisis Build Back 👷‍♂️ Better Jackson Mississippi Water Crisis

Salon

GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Grist

Jackson’s water crisis was triggered by floods and compounded by racism

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency in Jackson, with 180,000 people in the area facing low or no water pressure, and water unsafe for drinking. “Do not drink the water,” Governor Reeves said in an emergency briefing. “Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family, preserve water, look out for your fellow man and look out for your neighbors.”
UPI News

Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A lawyer who worked for former President Donald Trump took the stand in Georgia on Wednesday, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on multiple instances. John Eastman answered questions before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury investigating whether former Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered...
