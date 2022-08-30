Read full article on original website

Meet Mercedes-EQ’s new Championship Edition electric bike
Mercedes-Benz is known as one of the most luxurious, highly desirable makes in the market. The same goes for the brand’s all-electric subsidiary Mercedes-EQ, with its line of top-notch electric vehicles based on their fuel-powered counterparts. However, did you know that Mercedes-EQ has also begun dabbling in the world of electric bicycles?

Next-gen Porsche Taycan reportedly coming in 2027, joined by electric Panamera
According to reports, Porsche is already developing a second generation of its popular Taycan sports saloon, meanwhile an electric Panamera is also in the works. While many speculated the Taycan would eventually cannibalise the Panamera, it seems Porsche is instead committed to keeping it alive in the electric age. British...

2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.

Global plug-in electric car sales increased 61% in July 2022 to 778,000
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales do not disappoint and, considering that the overall car market is down, look very promising. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 778,092 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in July, which is 61% more than a year ago. That's one...

Dacia Jogger by Camperiz is a tiny camper van with lots of features
In Europe, companies like Camperiz from Spain are taking the Dacia Jogger and converting it into a compact camper. This little van has several advantages as a motorhome. First, the vehicle is affordable, and there's a decent amount of interior space. The combination is a good recipe for folks looking for a camper van at a reasonable price for weekends in the wilderness.

Toyota Supra A70 gets modern makeover in retrotastic renderings
Let's face it. Car enthusiasts of the world love the fourth-generation A80 Toyota Supra. Even after three years with the present-day A90 Supra, folks still hold the 1990s icon on a pedestal that seems insurmountable by anything short of a modernised A80 packing a 2JZ under the bonnet. Meanwhile, the third-generation A70 Supra has languished in the shadows, robbed of the love it deserves. Perhaps these renderings can help change that.

VW will accelerate EV shift hoping to overtake Tesla by 2025
Oliver Blume, Porsche Chief Executive and now also the new CEO of Volkswagen after Herbet Diess was forced to step down announced he wants to keep the manufacturer’s current path towards electrification and, where possible, increase its pace. The new VW boss noted that the automaker would need to...

Honda Civic with 1,085 bhp drag races modded Audi TT RS in close battle
Right now, all attention in the Honda world is on the new 2023 Civic Type R. However, that car exists because of passionate Honda owners that, for decades, have built crazy-fast Civics like the 1994 hatchback featured in this Hoonigan video. When this car was new, who would've thought it would someday be a 1,085-bhp, eight-second drag-racing monster?

Polestar 2 facelift spied for the first time with close to zero camo
In the spring of this year, Polestar gave the Polestar 2 a massive software update which brought many improvements for the electric vehicle. The exterior, however, was left unchanged but it seems that the Swedish manufacturer is preparing a facelift for the zero-emissions liftback after all. A new batch of spy photos shows a prototype of the model testing with very minimal amounts of camouflage.

2024 Ford Mustang teaser video shows new boot, GT Performance badge
Ford slipped a brief but notable teaser for the 2024 Mustang in a recent social media post. A 10-second video advertises The Stampede, which has evolved from a live debut of the seventh-generation pony car to a pre-show cruise and party which Mustang owners are invited to attend. But the clip reveals a significant change coming to the Mustang's backside, and possibly a new trim level.
