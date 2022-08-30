Read full article on original website
Cardano Is Now on Robinhood. Should You Be Bullish?
Earlier today, the popular online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that users can now buy and sell the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on its platform. Cardano is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a more than $15 billion market cap as of this writing. Like most...
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC (FNF) is a large-cap...
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
Have Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?
Anyone interested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Jamie Palfrey, recently divested US$123k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$29.73 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
3 Best Stocks to Buy in September
This video is right for you if you're thinking about adding stocks to your portfolio in September. I have selected my three favorites, including The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Tune in to learn why Disney is a good buy, and find out my other two picks. Stock prices used...
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rallied 12.4% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil producer's gain was its second-quarter results and news it's buying more cash-gushing oil assets. That continued the oil stock's ferocious rally this year, with shares rocketing more than 50% higher thanks to higher crude prices.
Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today
One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
Digital Realty Trust: Bull vs. Bear
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is a rare growth-stock real estate investment Ttust (REIT). REITs are required to pay out most of their net income as dividends, so they are rarely fast growers. Digital Realty's presence in the technology arena has helped it keep growing while also churning out a nice dividend for investors.
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $277.71, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier...
Warren Buffett's Top Bank Stock Is Down 32% -- Is It a Buy?
Warren Buffett is clearly a fan of bank stocks, but there's one that has been his obvious favorite in recent years. After acquiring a position in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as a result of a particularly savvy financial crisis-era investment, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has continued to put more of its capital into the financial giant. As of the latest information, Berkshire owned more than 1 billion shares of Bank of America, representing a stake of nearly 13%.
Interesting BILL Put And Call Options For October 14th
Investors in Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw new options begin trading today, for the October 14th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BILL options chain for the new October 14th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Amazon Without Breaking a Sweat
Big technology companies aren't always the portfolio winners that they're cracked up to be. Down by 28% over the past 12 months, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are performing even worse than the market's decline of 13% in the same period. And with inflation and interest rate hikes threatening to drag the market down further, it's a hard time for growth stocks in general.
First Week of RIOT October 14th Options Trading
Investors in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw new options become available this week, for the October 14th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the RIOT options chain for the new October 14th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
