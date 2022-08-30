Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC (FNF) is a large-cap...
NASDAQ
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
NASDAQ
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
NASDAQ
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $277.71, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier...
NASDAQ
Have Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?
Anyone interested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Jamie Palfrey, recently divested US$123k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$29.73 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK) closed at $86.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $68.61, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
3 Best Stocks to Buy in September
This video is right for you if you're thinking about adding stocks to your portfolio in September. I have selected my three favorites, including The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Tune in to learn why Disney is a good buy, and find out my other two picks. Stock prices used...
NASDAQ
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
NASDAQ
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
NASDAQ
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust: Bull vs. Bear
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is a rare growth-stock real estate investment Ttust (REIT). REITs are required to pay out most of their net income as dividends, so they are rarely fast growers. Digital Realty's presence in the technology arena has helped it keep growing while also churning out a nice dividend for investors.
NASDAQ
KLA (KLAC) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC) closed at $335.25, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of equipment...
NASDAQ
Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today
One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Amazon Without Breaking a Sweat
Big technology companies aren't always the portfolio winners that they're cracked up to be. Down by 28% over the past 12 months, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are performing even worse than the market's decline of 13% in the same period. And with inflation and interest rate hikes threatening to drag the market down further, it's a hard time for growth stocks in general.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors
It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Interesting BILL Put And Call Options For October 14th
Investors in Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw new options begin trading today, for the October 14th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BILL options chain for the new October 14th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Comments / 0