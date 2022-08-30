ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
TUCSON, AZ
Parade celebrates over 100 years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Eastern Idaho State Fair is underway and celebrating the start of the fair. People were lining up in anticipation of this year's parade long before Saturday's 10 a.m. start time. Some came to spots they have been going to for years. "Every year we have...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day...
IDAHO STATE
Three vie to be Idaho's next lieutenant governor

Idaho's lieutenant governor post is a part-time position, but the lieutenant governor is also the person next in line to be governor, presides over the Senate, and takes on other official duties as delegated by the governor. On the November...
IDAHO STATE
3 things to know this morning -- September 2, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday. 1. Idaho passed a historic tax relief and education funding bill yesterday during the special legislation session. The law contains a $410 million annual increase for education, a $500 million income...
IDAHO STATE
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon

Courtesy Devin Austin UPDATE: Lanes are now open, ISP says. ORIGINAL STORY: IDAHO FALLS - A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Traffic backed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Governor appoints new Pocatello City Council member

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. "Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community...
POCATELLO, ID
