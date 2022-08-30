Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
Parade celebrates over 100 years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Eastern Idaho State Fair is underway and celebrating the start of the fair. People were lining up in anticipation of this year's parade long before Saturday's 10 a.m. start time. Some came to spots they have been going to for years. "Every year we have...
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill
Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day...
Three vie to be Idaho's next lieutenant governor
Idaho's lieutenant governor post is a part-time position, but the lieutenant governor is also the person next in line to be governor, presides over the Senate, and takes on other official duties as delegated by the governor. On the November...
3 things to know this morning -- September 2, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday. 1. Idaho passed a historic tax relief and education funding bill yesterday during the special legislation session. The law contains a $410 million annual increase for education, a $500 million income...
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon
Courtesy Devin Austin UPDATE: Lanes are now open, ISP says. ORIGINAL STORY: IDAHO FALLS - A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Traffic backed...
Governor appoints new Pocatello City Council member
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. "Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community...
DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly...
Idaho lawmakers approve tax cuts, increase education funding during special session
Drawing from Idaho's $2 billion budget surplus, state lawmakers have approved more than $660 million in one-time and ongoing tax relief during a one-day special session Thursday in Boise. The legislature also set aside $410 million in additional funding for K-12 and higher education....
Idaho's $330 million increase in K-12 education spending should fund students, not systems
Yesterday, Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 1, allocating an additional $330 million every year to K-12 public education. All kids deserve access to these funds so that they can attend the school where their unique needs are met. Idaho's education landscape is changing rapidly....
Biden: Mississippi governor 'has to act' on Jackson water
President Joe Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi "every single thing available" to address the water crisis that has gripped the state's capital and called on the governor to fix the problems. "We've offered every single...
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
Kansas' Democratic governor wasted little time after a decisive state vote in favor of abortion rights. Laura Kelly quickly sent a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block"...
Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 10:04AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Record breaking heat. * WHERE...Western and southern Wyoming. * WHEN...Saturday through Labor Day. * HIGH TEMPERATURES...Upper 80s to mid 90s. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly...
