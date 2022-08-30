Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
PETS・
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
Leah Remini Snubs Best Friend Jennifer Lopez's Wedding To Ben Affleck — Find Out Why
Leah Remini wasn't there for the happiest day of best friend Jennifer Lopez's life. Despite the apparent snub, The King of Queens star had good reason to skip Jen's three-day celebration of her and Ben Affleck's love: Leah was reportedly hanging out with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, before she headed off to college.
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare pic of her, Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise
Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise, three months after giving birth. The “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, posted a photo of the little one sitting on her lap in a white onesie on Tuesday. “A summer of feedings in terrycloth,” Schwarzenegger captioned the sweet snap, which showed Eloise’s arms and legs with her face out of the frame. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter has kept Eloise and her 2-year-old sister, Lyla, mostly off of the social media platform. When she shared the first photo of the sisters together in July, Lyla looked away from the camera while...
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
Sharon Stone Reveals Her Past Relationship Ended After She Refused to Get Botox
Watch: Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched" When it comes to Botox, Sharon Stone's basic instinct is to steer clear of it. During an interview with Vogue Arabia, Sharon revealed that her recent relationship with a younger man, whose identity she didn't disclose, ended after the topic of getting the cosmetic treatment came up. When Sharon's boyfriend at the time asked her if she used Botox, she recalled responding, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
Sarah Michelle Gellar won’t let Howard Stern forget about his bet that her marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr wouldn’t last
Sarah Michelle Gellar called Howard Stern out, more than two decades later, after he claimed that her marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr wouldn’t last.On Thursday, the 45-year-old actor shared a throwback photo from her wedding in Mexico on Instagram. She kept the caption short and sweet by writing the number 20, to represent how many years that she and Prinze have been married.She also went to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of Prinze’s interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2001, one year before he married Gellar. The screenshot showed that Stern had asked: “So you will marry...
'Time Will Always Tell': Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Social Media Post After Pete Davidson Split
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian seemingly took a break from her usual social media programming of sweet family snaps and promotional business photos to share an eyebrow-raising selfie with her 329 million Instagram followers. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, August 23, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded...
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Convinced By Mom To Dump Kim Kardashian? SNL Alum Reportedly Grew Disillusioned, Was Under The Kardashian-Jenner Spell
Amy Davidson, the protective mother of Pete Davidson, convinced the comedian to boot Kim Kardashian, and now she’s thrilled her son is finally free from the clutches of the reality TV star and her clan’s meddling momager, Kris Jenner, a new report claimed. Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Convince...
Chantel Everett Realizes Pedro Wants ‘Nothing to Do’ With Her After Shutting Off Her Phone in New ‘Family Chantel’ Clip
An all-time low. Chantel Everett hits her breaking point with Pedro Jimeno after he cancels her phone plan amid their divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” the 30-year-old reality star says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Monday, […]
Disney Channel star Meaghan Martin says she was ‘berated, bullied and manipulated’ while filming Camp Rock 2
Former Disney Channel star Meaghan Martin has claimed she was “berated, bullied and manipulated” while filming the sequel to Camp Rock.The actor starred opposite Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas as Tess Tyler in the 2008 musical and its follow-up Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday (27 August), Martin – who first began to speak about her experience in a 2021 interview with The Independent – said that she had had a “really difficult time” filming the 2010 sequel.“Not only was Tess butchered after giving her such a lovely character arc in the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Public Backlash In The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer: I Swear I'm Not a Snob!
Kim Kardashian has been very wealthy for a very long time. She was born rich, became even richer by dint of her ambition and media savvy, and these days, Kim is a full-blown billionaire. Kim’s achievements are certainly impressive, and her lifestyle is enviable — but there are certain downsides...
Johnny Depp's VMAs cameo got the attention of Amber Heard's sister. It didn't go well
Whitney Henriquez slammed MTV for a cameo by Johnny Depp, her sister Amber Heard's ex-husband, at Sunday night's Video Music Awards.
