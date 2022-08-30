Bobby Miller is the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect. Wanna know why? Check this out:. That’s some filthy dominance from Miller, who must be looking at the scoreboard and wishing James Outman would hit for the cycle like he did in his last start. In three Triple-A starts, Miller has a 3.38 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just three walks in 18.2 innings.

