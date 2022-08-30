Read full article on original website
Vikings Drop Third In A Row
After inclement weather forced an hour and a half delay, the Treutlen Vikings were swept out by the Blue Tide of Long County Thursday night in Soperton by a score of 60-14. It was the Vikings first loss against Long County in their series history. Long County scored on their...
Ms. Dawn O’Neal Lee
Ms. Dawn O’Neal Lee, age 49, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Dublin, GA on August 8, 1973 and graduated from Southwest High School in Macon in 1991. She worked as a paramedic for many years with Toombs Montgomery EMS and most recently with Ware County EMS. She was a member of Calvary on Aimwell, and she loved owls and animals. She recently discovered the love of crafting and especially helping people as a paramedic. She is preceded in death by her father, James R. O’Neal, Sr.; grandparents, Robert and Mary Cochran O’Neal and J. R. and Beulah Craft Adams and uncles, Hubert F. O’Neal, John A. Adams, and Danny H. Adams.
Marcus Wilson trial: Jury to continue deliberation on Wednesday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The jury in the trial for Marcus Wilson will resume deliberation at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The case was handed to 12-person panel shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Jurors deliberated for roughly three hours before dismissing for the day. About an hour into deliberation, the jury asked the court for […]
Fort Valley man arrested in 6-year-old's crash death
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is now in custody for vehicular homicide in connection to a crash that happened on Christmas Day in 2021. The crash happened at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Church Road and Briarmont Drive. At the time of the crash, Bibb County deputies...
Baxley man arrested in GBI death investigation
BAXLEY – A Baxley, GA man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an Appling County woman. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris. Stokes was apprehended in Warwick, GA, by Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Appling County Jail. The GBI Douglas office recognizes the assistance provided by Worth County and Crisp County Sheriff’s Offices in the location and arrest of Reginald Stokes.
Indictment: Macon teens shot at deputies, were trying to improve status with gang
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies in June 2022 as they were trying to pull their car over have been indicted on over a dozen charges. In documents obtained by WGXA News, 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja'Won Lewis and 16-year-old Skylar Luke Hill were indicted...
NEWS BRIEF: Herschel Walker bows out of Warnock debate
Senate candidate Herschel Walker will not participate in a debate in Macon with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock this fall. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he is declining to attend the Oct. 13 event and explained his reasoning. “I'm not going to respond to anything because you...
Southern Nuclear Seeks Relicensing at Plant Hatch
Southern Company subsidiary Southern Nuclear has notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) of its intent to seek subsequent license renewal (SLR) for both units at the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant, located in Baxley, Georgia, to renew the plant’s operating license for an additional 20 years. Through a letter of intent submitted Aug. 31, the company informed the NRC that it expects to submit the application in 2025, which would initiate the process to help ensure the continued delivery of 1,848 MW of clean, carbon-free generation.
POLICE: Man wanted after running from authorities in Washington Co.
William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit by Sandersville Police Department.
Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
UPDATE: 27-year-old woman stabbing victim identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 a.m. Bibb deputies are investigating after a woman was killed inside of a home in the 1200-block of Courtland Avenue Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working on an unrelated call when a homeowner flagged them down about a person hurt in the area. When they made it to the home, they found a 27-year-old woman dead.
Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins
Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
5 new defendants charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The number of arrests begins to rise as nearly 40 individuals have been charged with fraud so far in Southern District. Today, 5 new defendants are being charged with illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds. Since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020, and it has […]
McRae Woman Admits PPP Fraud
A Telfair County woman is heading to federal prison after she admitted to participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. The United States Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia reports that Shakeena Hamilton of McRae was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she pled guilty to conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. Government. Hamilton said she helped others fraudulently apply for funds through the Paycheck Protection Plan under the Coronavirus Aid, and to receiving kickbacks from co-conspirators in return for her assistance.
