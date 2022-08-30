ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

1350kman.com

Cats Cruise in Opener Against South Dakota

Kansas State’s defense dominated and the Cats offense used explosive plays to roll to a 34-0 victory over South Dakota in the season opener Saturday night. It only took one offensive snap for K-State to jump on top. A 75yd run from Malik Knowles allowed the Cats to take...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Carter, Cats Handle Syracuse to Start UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. (Kansas State Athletics) – Aliyah Carter led K-State with 20 kills and four aces, pushing the Wildcats to a four-set victory over Syracuse, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, on the first day of the UCF Challenge at The Venue Thursday. Carter hit .366 in producing her 12th career...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Standing-room only crowd attends open forum with KSU leaders, students

Kansas State University leadership, faculty and students attended a community open forum in Manhattan Thursday morning, kicking off the first of a host of community visits around the State informing the university’s new strategic plan. This academic year, President Richard Linton and others from K-State will travel to nine...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

15th Kansas State University president Richard Linton inaugurated

Kansas State University inaugurated its 15th university president Friday. President Richard Linton officially took on the title following a ceremony held in McCain Auditorium. K-State’s Faculty Senate President Dawn Saucier spoke about the key factors they considered during the search process. Kansas Board of Regents Chair Jon Rolph had...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 9/2/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on September 1, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. A 20-year-old female was listed as the victim and a 22-year-old male known to her was listed as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
MANHATTAN, KS

