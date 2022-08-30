I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO