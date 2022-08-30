ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19

Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy

With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital board trustee not knowledgeable

Hospital board trustee Rick Harper’s comments to Barbara Sprague from the Community Food Bank last week indicate that he is not knowledgeable in the realistic circumstances of those in need in Citrus County. If he had contacted the directors of food pantries in the county, he would have discovered...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Too many walking on wrong side of the road

I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man arrested during traffic stop for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine

A Homosassa man could face a mandatory, day-for-day prison sentence of 23 years after authorities allegedly found trafficking weights of fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle. Along with arresting Nathan Glynn Carfagno the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies also jailed the 36-year-old for possessing 35 oxycodone pills and 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Aug. 29, and Aug. 30

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 29. Shawn Scott Cohen, 41, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefland Chamber Corner news

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Radiant Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Friday, which was held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Adonnis Harris, vice president of Member Experience, who gave us insight on the organization’s direction and...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key

The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chasing a lifelong dream while carrying on a family legacy

BRONSON — When Vikki Smith started 2022, she did not know she would be opening a restaurant. “I have always wanted to open a restaurant,” Smith said. “And I never thought it would be an attainable dream until this year. I started out this year not knowing this was where I was going to go.”
BRONSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Jury finds former firefighter not guilty of infant son's manslaughter, neglect

Jurors acquitted former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter Jose Dorta III of his 2-month-old son’s aggravated child manslaughter and child neglect. A jury of three men and three women found the Inverness 35-year-old not guilty of both charges Thursday, Sept. 1, in Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard’s courtroom, after almost four hours of deliberations over lunch.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Goodbye Golden Corral, hello Grill House

A new family sit-down restaurant is coming to Inverness and it will be located inside an old favorite. The Grill House will tentatively open this fall and will feature steaks, fish, fried chicken, wings, pizza and burgers, along with mac & cheese and other sides. There will be a salad bar as well. No alcohol.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fresh start for Hurricanes

With just a handful of returning starters, there will be plenty of opportunities for fresh faces to make an impact on the Citrus football team this fall. But the biggest impact will likely come from a returning running back who had an outstanding campaign last season. Prep Zone. Get updates...
INVERNESS, FL

