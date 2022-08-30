Read full article on original website
Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19
Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
Editorial l Inverness developing blueprint for environmental progress
City council approves three sewer plans. A pat on the back for forward thinking. The Inverness City Council has put its foot forward with the approval of three projects to spur the restoration of environmental degradation and plans for future development.
Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy
With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
Hospital board trustee not knowledgeable
Hospital board trustee Rick Harper’s comments to Barbara Sprague from the Community Food Bank last week indicate that he is not knowledgeable in the realistic circumstances of those in need in Citrus County. If he had contacted the directors of food pantries in the county, he would have discovered...
Too many walking on wrong side of the road
I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
New hours coming to the five branches of the Levy County Public Library system
The Levy County Public Library system has made some changes to its hours for all five of its branches. These new hours will go into effect on Oct. 1. A list of the branches and the news hours for each one are seen below. A.F. Knotts Public Library (Yankeetown):. Monday,...
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
Update on blood donations between Southern Leisure RV Resort and Strawberry Fields for RV'ERS
According to the most recent update from LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Chiefland, Southern Leisure RV Resort is leading Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS, 6 to 4, as part of the Levy Citizen’s friendly competition to see which RV park can donate the most blood to support LifeSouth, which is in need of donations.
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
Homosassa man arrested during traffic stop for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine
A Homosassa man could face a mandatory, day-for-day prison sentence of 23 years after authorities allegedly found trafficking weights of fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle. Along with arresting Nathan Glynn Carfagno the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies also jailed the 36-year-old for possessing 35 oxycodone pills and 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.
Arrests from Aug. 29, and Aug. 30
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 29. Shawn Scott Cohen, 41, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Radiant Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Friday, which was held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Adonnis Harris, vice president of Member Experience, who gave us insight on the organization’s direction and...
Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key
The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
Editorial l Inverness turning around Valerie Theatre
Can live entertainment productions be successful in our area?. The productions at the Valerie Theatre have created a new vibrancy in downtown Inverness.
Chasing a lifelong dream while carrying on a family legacy
BRONSON — When Vikki Smith started 2022, she did not know she would be opening a restaurant. “I have always wanted to open a restaurant,” Smith said. “And I never thought it would be an attainable dream until this year. I started out this year not knowing this was where I was going to go.”
Chipotle Mexican Grill to move into old Joe's site
After 28 years as an Inverness landmark, Joe’s Family Restaurant is closed. The last day was Thursday.
Jury finds former firefighter not guilty of infant son's manslaughter, neglect
Jurors acquitted former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter Jose Dorta III of his 2-month-old son’s aggravated child manslaughter and child neglect. A jury of three men and three women found the Inverness 35-year-old not guilty of both charges Thursday, Sept. 1, in Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard’s courtroom, after almost four hours of deliberations over lunch.
Goodbye Golden Corral, hello Grill House
A new family sit-down restaurant is coming to Inverness and it will be located inside an old favorite. The Grill House will tentatively open this fall and will feature steaks, fish, fried chicken, wings, pizza and burgers, along with mac & cheese and other sides. There will be a salad bar as well. No alcohol.
Fresh start for Hurricanes
With just a handful of returning starters, there will be plenty of opportunities for fresh faces to make an impact on the Citrus football team this fall. But the biggest impact will likely come from a returning running back who had an outstanding campaign last season. Prep Zone. Get updates...
