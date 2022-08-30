Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Lunchbreak: Brisket Tacos & Details on Chicago Gourmet’s Tacos & Tequila event
Antique Taco Bridgeport: 1000 W 35th St., Chicago, IL 60609. Antique Taco Wicker Park: 1360 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Tacos and Tequila will take place on Thursday, September 22 from 7 – 10 PM atop the Harris Theater at Millennium Park. Tickets are $99 per person, exclusive...
Lunchbreak: Horseshoe Sandwich
This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!) 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast. 1 slice pepperjack cheese. 1 16 oz. container...
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest
WGN’s Marcella Raymond gives us a sneak peak at the Great American Lobster Fest that is coming to Navy Pier this weekend. It’ll be full of entertainment, food and of course, lobster.
Chicago Scene: Details on the AVP Chicago Open
Casey Patterson – Professional beach volleyball star and Olympian. Professional beach volleyball returns to Oak Street Beach. Oak Street Beach – 1001 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611. Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. FREE general admission, with VIP tickets available for purchase at www.avp.com.
North Side salon doubles as art gallery
CHICAGO — Lincoln Square’s rock-‘n-roll-style salon has new digs on Monstrose Avenue. Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop is both a salon for the edgy haircuts, vivid colors, extensions beard trims and an art gallery in an inclusive and creative space. Not be confused with a garage or...
Elementary Trivia with the Daytime Chicago staff
As the kids all ease back into school, we thought we’d put on our thinking caps and try our hand at some trivia. Let’s see if the Daytime Chicago crew is smarter than a 5th grader.
30th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green
The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski. Saturday, September 17th. Chicago...
Shedd welcomes adorable father-son sea lion duo
CHICAGO – The Shedd Aquarium is doubling down on cuteness with two new additions to its Sea Lion colony. Shedd officials announced the arrivals of the California sea lions today. They are three-year old Charger, and his son, a three-month old pup who currently does not have a name.
Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Friday pollen count and Lake Michigan water temps
The POLLEN NUMBERS remain elevated (arghhh!!)–but wanted to get these posted for those interested. Here’s the latest from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker from Loyola Medicine (9/2/2022):. Trees – absent. Grass – absent. Molds – high. Ragweed – moderate. Other Weeds – high...
Treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery
When couples face problems in the bedroom, it can be tough to deal with or even talk about the issue, but there’s a clinic in Chicago offering men a treatment to combat ED with no surgery and no pills. I talked to Miles Broadhead from Edgebrook Medical Clinic to find out more.
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
Less rainfall in Chicago’s Loop?
Looking at radar during heavy rains, it seems as though Chicago’s Loop does not get as much rain as the northwest or southern suburbs do. Is this just a coincidence? Is it my imagination?. Mike, Lake County, Ill. Dear Mike,. Averaged over enough time, perhaps a few years, the...
Adopt-A-Pet: Dogs Are Deserving Rescue
“Tails on the Trails” Pet Expo at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle on Sunday September 11, 2022 – 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.
Chicago Bears set to unveil conceptual plans for Arlington Heights stadium
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are set to unveil conceptual plans for a suburban stadium and entertainment complex next week, the next step as they mull a move from their longtime home, Soldier Field. The Bears announced Thursday they will hold a community meeting Sept. 8 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to discuss the potential […]
Brace for quick weather changes with cold front
–BEACHGOES AND MARINERS SHOULD BE ON THE ALERT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS A COLD FRONT DROPS INTO THE AREA SHIFTING WINDS AND BUILDING WAVES ON LAKE MICHIGAN. –SATURDAY’S WEATHER will have kicked off beautifully through Saturday morning into early and mid-afternoon–THAT’S WHEN A COLD FRONT HITS–reaching the Illinois/Wisconsin line 2 to 3pm; the city 4 to 4pm and northwest Indiana from 6 to 7 pm.
A cold front brings chance of showers this weekend
–The month of August and the 3-month METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER SEASON end at midnight tonight. Summer’s been dry and warm overall. August finishes with a modest half degree surplus and half the normal rainfall—-2.05″ versus the normal of 4.11″. That an O’Hare August rain deficit of 2.06″
Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny and high 80s
CHICAGO Sunny conditions Thursday, increasing clouds later. High: 88, low: 85. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly cloudy tonight. High: 69.
Pilots demanding better working conditions at O’Hare Airport
CHICAGO — Airline pilots are picketing for better working conditions at airports all across the country including at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Pilots are engaging in an informational picket during their time off voicing concerns for better pay, better working conditions and better benefits near Terminal One at O’Hare. The Airline Pilot Association represents 66,000 pilots […]
Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop
CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
