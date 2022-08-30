ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Horseshoe Sandwich

This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!) 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast. 1 slice pepperjack cheese. 1 16 oz. container...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago Scene: Details on the AVP Chicago Open

Casey Patterson – Professional beach volleyball star and Olympian. Professional beach volleyball returns to Oak Street Beach. Oak Street Beach – 1001 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611. Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. FREE general admission, with VIP tickets available for purchase at www.avp.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

North Side salon doubles as art gallery

CHICAGO — Lincoln Square’s rock-‘n-roll-style salon has new digs on Monstrose Avenue. Rev. Billy’s Chop Shop is both a salon for the edgy haircuts, vivid colors, extensions beard trims and an art gallery in an inclusive and creative space. Not be confused with a garage or...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

30th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green

The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski. Saturday, September 17th. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Shedd welcomes adorable father-son sea lion duo

CHICAGO – The Shedd Aquarium is doubling down on cuteness with two new additions to its Sea Lion colony. Shedd officials announced the arrivals of the California sea lions today. They are three-year old Charger, and his son, a three-month old pup who currently does not have a name.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Friday pollen count and Lake Michigan water temps

The POLLEN NUMBERS remain elevated (arghhh!!)–but wanted to get these posted for those interested. Here’s the latest from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker from Loyola Medicine (9/2/2022):. Trees – absent. Grass – absent. Molds – high. Ragweed – moderate. Other Weeds – high...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery

When couples face problems in the bedroom, it can be tough to deal with or even talk about the issue, but there’s a clinic in Chicago offering men a treatment to combat ED with no surgery and no pills. I talked to Miles Broadhead from Edgebrook Medical Clinic to find out more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina

The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Less rainfall in Chicago’s Loop?

Looking at radar during heavy rains, it seems as though Chicago’s Loop does not get as much rain as the northwest or southern suburbs do. Is this just a coincidence? Is it my imagination?. Mike, Lake County, Ill. Dear Mike,. Averaged over enough time, perhaps a few years, the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Brace for quick weather changes with cold front

–BEACHGOES AND MARINERS SHOULD BE ON THE ALERT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS A COLD FRONT DROPS INTO THE AREA SHIFTING WINDS AND BUILDING WAVES ON LAKE MICHIGAN. –SATURDAY’S WEATHER will have kicked off beautifully through Saturday morning into early and mid-afternoon–THAT’S WHEN A COLD FRONT HITS–reaching the Illinois/Wisconsin line 2 to 3pm; the city 4 to 4pm and northwest Indiana from 6 to 7 pm.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A cold front brings chance of showers this weekend

–The month of August and the 3-month METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER SEASON end at midnight tonight. Summer’s been dry and warm overall. August finishes with a modest half degree surplus and half the normal rainfall—-2.05″ versus the normal of 4.11″. That an O’Hare August rain deficit of 2.06″
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pilots demanding better working conditions at O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — Airline pilots are picketing for better working conditions at airports all across the country including at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Pilots are engaging in an informational picket during their time off voicing concerns for better pay, better working conditions and better benefits near Terminal One at O’Hare. The Airline Pilot Association represents 66,000 pilots […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop

CHICAGO — A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the Red Line on the South Side. Lura Irvine and her daughter Kenya were heading home from paying Kenya’s bill at Harold Washington College downtown. Then, after getting off the Red Line at 95th Street, they said a group of as many as […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

