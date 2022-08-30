ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Juvenliles Arrested For Bringing Guns On Campus

Durham, NC (Thursday September 1, 2022) – School Resource Officers (SRO) from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office were notified by Durham Public Schools security staff of the possibility that a Hillside High School student was planning to bring a weapon to campus today, Thursday September 1, 2022. The student was identified by staff and upon arriving to the campus this morning was questioned by SROs. It was discovered that the juvenile was in fact in possession of a handgun. During the course of the investigation, a second student was also identified as possibly being in possession of a weapon on school grounds. This individual was also questioned and found to have a handgun as well. As a result, both juveniles were taken into custody and each was charged with:
Durham County Sheriff's Office will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the Labor Day "Booze It & Lose It" enforcement campaign.

DURHAM (9/1/2022) - If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could be celebrating the end of summer with a trip to jail, rather than the beach or pool. The Durham County Sheriff's Office started stepping up enforcement of impaired drivers on Friday, August 26th as part of the annual Labor Day "Booze It & Lose It" campaign. this year's campaign will through Sunday, September. 11. Driving while impaired is against the law, and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court costs, or death for you or someone else.
