Durham, NC (Thursday September 1, 2022) – School Resource Officers (SRO) from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office were notified by Durham Public Schools security staff of the possibility that a Hillside High School student was planning to bring a weapon to campus today, Thursday September 1, 2022. The student was identified by staff and upon arriving to the campus this morning was questioned by SROs. It was discovered that the juvenile was in fact in possession of a handgun. During the course of the investigation, a second student was also identified as possibly being in possession of a weapon on school grounds. This individual was also questioned and found to have a handgun as well. As a result, both juveniles were taken into custody and each was charged with:

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO