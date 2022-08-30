ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from Eagles trading for Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles made a big move on Tuesday and acquired defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia landed Gardner-Johnson, the Saints’ 2025 seventh-round draft pick, for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and the worst of their two sixth-round draft picks in 2024.

The team made moves at the position on Monday and Tuesday, releasing Jaquiski Tartt and Anthony Harris to make room for the versatile trash talker.

Gardner-Johnson has experience as a slot corner and safety but is expected to start at safety opposite Marcus Epps.

His versatility will allow him to slide down into the slot as well.

With the team continuing to trim the roster, here are five takeaways from Gardner-Johnson’s arrival.

Eagles young scrappy safety duo

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Epps will bring physicality to the duo, while Gardner-Johnson will excel in coverage, and both should make plenty of plays in space.

Eagles defense totally revamped

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon is a highly thought-of defensive coordinator.

If this is his final season in Philadelphia, he’ll have a loaded roster to help catapult his goal of becoming a head coach.

The defensive line has added Jordan Davis and a healthy Brandon Graham to the mix, along with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, and Derek Barnett, to name a few.

Haason Reddick and Kyzir White anchor a vastly improved linebacker corps, while Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, and James Bradberry give Philadelphia a lights-out trio at cornerback.

Expectations are high, but this defense should never allow a passer to complete 80% of their throws this season.

Trash talkers heaven

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The Eagles are hardworking and gritty but don’t get confused because they step off the bus talking brashly.

Jalen Hurts can get freaky, Miles Sanders talks, A.J. Brown talks, DeVonta Smith talks, Quez Watkins talks, Lane Johnson is about that conversation, and Jason Kelce will dial up some back-forth from time to time.

Brandon Graham was the most prominent agitator on defense, and Darius Slay was the biggest talker until C.J. Gardner-Johnson hits that locker room.

This is a tight-knit bunch, they’re confident and even louder after Tuesday.

Inside CLAMPS

Jonathan Gannon loves versatility, and Philadelphia now has a scenario where CJ Gardner-Johnson can slide down into the slot opposite Avonte Maddox. The team can successfully lock up man-to-man across the board.

If teams want to go four wide, Philadelphia has options with the personnel, and if teams want to go heavy at tight end or big, physical receivers, Gannon now has a remedy.

Howie Roseman cleaned house

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles GM isn’t passive about making upgrades.

After an offseason in which only Marcus Epps stood out, Roseman cut bait with Jaquiski Tartt and Anthony Harris, going with a younger and more versatile group.

