Atlanta, GA

Falcons cut 13 players ahead of 53-man roster deadline

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons have cut 13 players thus far on Tuesday, and the team still needs to make 14 more cuts before the NFL’s 4 p.m. roster deadline. A pair of sixth-round picks have been released in OL Justin Shaffer and WR Frank Darby.

Running backs Caleb Huntley and Qadree Ollison have also reportedly been released, along with TE MyCole Pruitt and WR Cameron Batson. Here’s a list of the players to be cut so far.

Make sure to use our cut tracker as the Falcons work their way down to the final 53 players.

