Falcons cut 13 players ahead of 53-man roster deadline

Well, that didn’t quite go as planned…
The Oregon Ducks were fired up for the start of the season on Saturday, getting a chance to go up against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in one of the biggest games of the weekend.
It was competitive for all of may 20 minutes of actual time?
Georgia quickly built a lead, and thanks to a couple of costly turnovers from Ducks’ QB Bo Nix, Oregon was unable to answer. Any positive momentum that was accrued in the first quarter quickly vanished, and the route was on.
By the middle of the third quarter, Georgia was pulling its starters and giving their depth a chance to play. The game was over, and everyone just waited for the clock to run out.
That gave the internet some time to shine. Here are some of the best (and worst, for Oregon fans) reactions to the blowout:
Oregon Not Readyhttps://twitter.com/terryhollimon/status/1566164361919733760Rubenstein Weighs Inhttps://twitter.com/DanRubenstein/status/1566177296112881664That Big Ten Application...https://twitter.com/celebrityhottub/status/1566171468890783745A Bigger Beasthttps://twitter.com/greenlight/status/1566169736626540546A Positive Look for Oregonhttps://twitter.com/DanRubenstein/status/1566174227052367872Unmatched Physicalityhttps://twitter.com/BrettKollmann/status/1566166478226739201Getting Whoopedhttps://twitter.com/ybdreww/status/1566163318850703364Cristobal Seeing the Futurehttps://twitter.com/DavidFurones_/status/1566171311524683777The Return of Pac-12 Slanderhttps://twitter.com/Kyles_Hipp/status/1566168524099407876Unfortunate Oregon Slanderhttps://twitter.com/elleduncanESPN/status/1566182725278736386Pick Your Mindsethttps://twitter.com/Erik_Skopil/status/1566182545330524165Developing Talenthttps://twitter.com/ShehanJeyarajah/status/1566181156944547842Georgia by the Numbershttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1566184044475432960Pulling Your Starter in the 3rd Quarterhttps://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1566185182323003394Bad Bo Nixhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/156618412125652582911
