Celebration of life planned for Auburn pillar Tokutomi
A celebration of life will be held for E. Ken Tokutomi on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when he would have turned 72. Tokutomi, a pillar in the Auburn community, passed away June 3 following a long illness. The celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. at Parkside Church, 3885 Richardson...
Disc golf course in the works for Auburn Ravine Park
Lincoln is expected to have its first 18-hole disc golf course at Auburn Ravine Park by next spring. Disc golf is a sport that has been growing exponentially in popularity in recent years. The Auburn Ravine Park is at 1260 Green Ravine Drive, Lincoln. City of Lincoln Maintenance Services manager...
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Baxter Black, cowboy poet and crooner, will be featured in the upcoming Cowpoke Fall Gathering Cowboy Poetry show at the Blue Goose Event Center in Loomis. It is said he can shoe a horse, string a barbed wire fence and bang out a Bob Wills classic on his flat top guitar.
Light Up the Dark Music Festival benefit concert returns to Historic Folsom Sept. 10
The following story is featured in the September issue of the new Gold County Media Entertainer, a monthly publication focused on entertainment events throughout the greater Sacramento region and beyond, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yuba counties. Check out the full print edition here. Tickets are now on sale...
Celebration being held in memory of Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group announced it would hold a celebration in memory of Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance from a party last month launched a large weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her vehicle in a lake near where she had last been seen. The Instagram page @FindKielyRodni […]
This Log Home is Gone, but Not Forgotten
Photo courtesy of Tyler Edwards. Tyler and Jennifer Edwards put meticulous thought and care into building their dream log and timber home in Oroville, California. The 5,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom hybrid is one of very few log-style residences in their area, but an international move for the couple means it’s hitting the market. Here, Tyler looks back on their dream-home journey.
Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend
FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat
Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
Higgins Award to benefit Heritage Foundation
Pictured from left to right are chairman of the Higgins Award Randy Maki, Steve Tuggle of the Heritage Foundation and Pip Stoutenburg, Higgins committee member and past president of the Auburn Host Lions. The Heritage Foundation received $4,000 for the Higgins Award toward the Gold Country Fair. Funds will be used for roofing repairs and other work on a historic building.
Mary Alice Baker 10/21/1940 - 7/25/2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mary Alice Baker of Roseville, California. Mary was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on July 25th, 2022, while vacationing in her favorite place, Fort Bragg with family.
Rocklin skies remain smokey Thursday as crews clean up Greenbrae fire
Areas of Rocklin might be experiencing smoky skies Thursday morning as firefighters remain on scene Thursday, mopping up a vegetation fire that ignited last night and burned into the early morning hours. Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Rocklin firefighters were dispatched to a reported vegetation fire near 4400 Greenbrae Road...
Auburn Police on lookout for bank robber
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the Auburn Town Center. The bank, located at 338 Elm Avenue, reported to police that a man came in and gave a note to a teller who then gave the […]
Chicago brings iconic sound to Thunder Valley stage Sept. 10
The following story is featured in the September issue of the new Gold County Media Entertainer, a monthly publication focused on entertainment events throughout the greater Sacramento region and beyond, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yuba counties. Check out the full print edition here. For decades, they have been...
99-yard touchdown pass highlights West Park rout of Pleasant Grove
All of 14 games into the varsity football program, West Park quarterback Develle Barksdale and receiver Julian Niulala put their names in the high school’s record book – with a permanent marker. The seniors connected on a 99-yard pass and run for a touchdown that highlighted the Panthers’...
County postpones Loomis cell tower decision
After 156 residents signed a petition last month against a cell tower extension in unincorporated Loomis, county officials postponed a decision on the plan until Sept. 15. A resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road address to 70 feet, 5 inches, officials said. Placer County had a standard permit hearing Aug. 18 on the matter but issued a continuance until Sept. 15.
It's nice to return home
I love Placer County. When out-of-town friends ask me where to live, I advocate for here. But after not leaving the area for more than three years (life got busier), I decided I was overdue for a vacation mindset. So I treated myself the last two weekends to short Bay Area trips.
Classic cars stop by historical society’s 7th annual car show
The Galt Area Historical Society on Aug. 27 held its seventh annual Galt Drive Down Memory Lane Car Show, drawing dozens of classic cars to the McFarland Living History Ranch. Participants spoke to the Herald about their carefully restored and maintained vehicles — all of which are decades old and some of which are nearing the century mark.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
El Dorado Hills home sits on park-like lot
This Coldwell Banker featured home of the week is located at 5013 Beechwood Court in El Dorado Hills and is on the market for $950,000, listed by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent Pat Quan. Described as “a hidden gem in a quiet Green Valley Hills cul-de-sac,” the recently listed home...
Yuba City High School student arrested for threatening another student
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department. According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba […]
