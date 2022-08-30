ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Builders FirstSource ‘trusses’ into another acquisition

Builders FirstSource is making good on its plans to focus on acquisitions during what it sees as a declining homebuilding market. The Dallas-based homebuilder and supplier has acquired Trussway, a Houston-based supplier of roof and floor trusses. The company declined to provide the price of the deal, the Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, TX
Sizing up downtown Fort Worth’s $2B development pipeline

Downtown Fort Worth has about $2 billion worth of hotel and apartment developments in the pipeline. Many of these projects were delayed due to the pandemic, but now nearly all are expected to be finished over the next seven years. Upon completion, they’ll add about 3,000 multifamily units and almost 2,000 hotel rooms to the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
Luxury mansion listed as most expensive home in Dallas

The Dallas market has its fair share of high-priced luxury homes, but the $43 million Volk Estates on 6915 Baltimore Drive currently stands on top as the most expensive listing in the entire DFW metroplex. The only currently listed property that comes close is the 15,000-square-foot Hillcrest Estate mansion in...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas unveils new same-day single-family permit program

It may soon be possible in Dallas to get permits for a new single family home the same day you apply. That’s the promise of the city’s new Rapid Single-Family VIP Program, or “RSVP,” which aims to expedite the permitting process that has been bogged down for the past two years.
DALLAS, TX

