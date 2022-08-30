Read full article on original website
Oklahoma and its affinity for the death penalty
Oklahoma last week began what many are viewing as a state-sanctioned onslaught on its incarcerated population — executing its first death row inmate out of an unprecedented 25 inmates scheduled to be put to death in a total of 29 months. The latest execution, of James Coddington, a white...
Four Members Of The Same Family Vanished From Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paula Phillips, Londa Phillips, and Donald Ray Phillips are siblings who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On October 3, 1991, 26-year-old Paula Phillips left her apartment at 6300 West 11th Place to go to the neighborhood store around 7 pm. Paula has never been seen again.
SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out...
Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve the teacher shortage crisis
While much of cable news is still fixated on the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, there are two joint crises happening that most journalists are ignoring: the shortages of police officers and teachers, which threaten America’s public safety and education system. In New York City, for example, more than 1,500...
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
