Pike County, OH

Commissioners discuss 104 sewer project

By By Bret Bevens News Watchman Editor
Pike County News Watchman
 4 days ago

The Pike County Commissioners are planning to replace a sewer pipe near state Route 104 just south of Waverly, but there seems to be some confusion as to who owns and who is responsible for the pipe.

“The pipe is not on county property, the pipe was not installed by the county or maintained by the county,” commissioner Jerry Miller said. “The road the pipe runs under at the top of the hill, as well as, the hospital property is owned by the county. So all that hardpan, and it has for years, it all drains down that hill and that ravine.”

The addition of the apartments created more hardpan and Miller explained that the pipe was never designed to carry the amount of hardpan that now drains to it.

“So if it were a fix we could do, we still have issues that it is on private property and it involves a pipe installed by developers that we have nothing to do with it. We’re trying to find a solution that helps the property owner at the bottom of the hill.”

Miller said the first priority is to get the county’s sewer line out of the culvert area that runs underneath (state Route) 104.

“That is the first project and the first priority and legally we have the ability to do that because we have a right-of-way that permits our sewer lines there,” Miller said. “We want to route that (sewer line) around that culvert at 104 so that is not the way of anything going underneath 104. That is an issue between us and the Ohio Department of Transportation. So that we don’t have anything in ODOT’s right-of-way that affects that,” Miller said.

Miller further explained the pipe runs under a home that is rented by a man and currently has tenants living that home.

“It’s (the pipe) failure over the years has caused a hole underneath that home,” Miller said. “The home is not ours, the pipe is not ours and where the pipe comes from is not ours. So we’re trying to find a solution, but we don’t really have the authority to go in under somebody’s home and fix something on property that isn’t ours. We want to help; we’re trying to figure out how.”

“There is absolutely no reason Pike County should be involved in it at all, other than the sewer line,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said. “Once we get that out of there, then it’s up to ODOT, the property owners and the adjoining land owner.”

“We don’t want it (the sewer line) in that culvert area, which would prevent ODOT from actually working in it without moving utilities, one of which belongs to Pike County,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said. “Right now we’re coming from the lake and we’re going to go with a pump station and under 104, go north and back across 104.”

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
