Hurricanes Defensive Line Will Be Rotated Heavily

The Miami Hurricanes defensive line is one of the team's deepest units and will be rotated extensively, no matter who starts.

Photo: Jahfari Harvey; Credit: Collier Logan

It's finally game week. After months of speculating, arguing, and desperately hoping, the time has come for fans to see what their teams are made of.

Although the Miami Hurricanes will face FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman in Week 1, the game should still answer some questions about coach Mario Cristobal and the Canes' renewal. One of the biggest of those uncertainties heading into this first game: Which defensive linemen will step up?

Cristobal and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele are hoping that the answer entails a long list of their current front-line warriors.

"We're not big on depth charts anymore," said Steele after practice on Monday. "You've got to have a lot of numbers ... We're in a position right now where in the core, internal guys we're at six or seven, and on the edge we're at six or seven. Guys that are really competing at a high level...That's a big number. We're going to need every one of them."

That's potentially 14 players that could see meaningful snaps, not only in the Bethune-Cookman game but throughout the season. That group likely includes returning edge rushers Jahfari Harvey and Chantz Williams , as well as transfer veterans Mitchell Agude and Ahkeem Mesidor .

Mesidor made his way to Miami from West Virginia this offseason and has quickly impressed during early practices. He's reportedly been a backfield menace during scrimmages and is thriving in the Hurricanes' scheme. He'll likely account for one of the starting edge spots, but is versatile enough to play inside in certain packages.

Darrell Jackson Jr ., another offseason transfer and former Maryland Terrapin, is a name Canes fans should become familiar with as well. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman is an interior force to be reckoned with and has the athleticism to match his impressive frame. Some close to the team are very high on Jackson, whose physical traits alone make him a valuable asset in stopping the run, and Cristobal called him the team's most consistent inside lineman.

The ascension of Mesidor and Jackson, along with a handful of others, have left sophomore Leonard Taylor' s position looking a bit vague at the moment. Taylor, a five-star prospect in the 2021 class, was one of Miami's most coveted signings and tied for team lead in tackles for loss (7.5) as a true freshman last fall. Taylor is too dominant of an athlete to not see the field, but his role in this unit likely won't become clear until a few weeks into 2022.

Steele also mentioned during his press conference that he believes some true freshmen will play and could compete for starting roles later in the season. Nyjalik Kelly is one player on the defensive line that certainly fits that description.

Kelly was ranked one of the top 15 linemen in the class of 2022 and at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, he's ready to see the field now. Bethune-Cookman could be an ideal opponent for Kelly to find his sea legs, especially if the Hurricanes jump out to a big lead early.

The starters likely won't be named until much closer to kickoff, and they probably won't even see a large majority of the snaps. For the first few games, expect to see a revolving door on the front line as players are tested in their new roles and coaches decipher the best on-field formulas. There are a lot of mouths to feed in the defensive line room, but there should be more than enough work to go around in 2022.

