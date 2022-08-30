ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

South Sudan in peace milestone graduates 1st unified forces

By DENG MACHOL
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago

JUBA, South Sudan — (AP) — South Sudan has reached a milestone in its recovery from civil war, graduating its first group of unified armed forces from former rival groups on Tuesday.

President Salva Kiir called on the more than 20,000 new troops and other forces to refrain from political and ethnic divisions after they successfully completed basic training.

“From today you are not military wings to any party,” Kiir said. “Now you belong to the South Sudanese people.” He called on them to treat all South Sudanese equally.

South Sudan has been slowly implementing a peace deal signed in 2018 to end five years of civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people. Earlier this year, Kiir and rival-turned-deputy Riek Machar said the transition period leading to the country's first elections since independence from Sudan in 2011 would be further delayed, until 2024.

More than 50,000 unified forces are expected to graduate this year and will take part in national security, police, prison services and even wildlife services. The goal is to graduate 83,000.

The new forces graduated without firearms, with the government blaming the arms embargo on South Sudan imposed by the United Nations Security Council. They carried wooden guns instead.

Machar, a former leader of opposition forces, called the security arrangement a backbone of the peace agreement. “I believe a new era has started,” he said.

“With this uniform, this uniform is for the nation,” said Edmund Yakani, executive director for the civil society group Community Empowerment for Progress Organization.

The visiting president of neighboring Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, said South Sudan has the potential to grow its economy by tapping its rich agricultural land. “You should understand the importance of peace if you want to grow as the rest of Africa,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
960 The Ref

Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

NORRTALJE, Sweden — (AP) — Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday was on the campaign trail a week before Sweden's national election to tackle fears over gang violence and rising electricity bills. Andersson traveled by bus to communities near Stockholm to try to reassure voters. The election on...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoweri Museveni
960 The Ref

Challenges mount against Peru's president, his family

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — President Pedro Castillo’s surprise election brought hopes for change in Peru’s unstable and corrupt political system, but the impoverished rural teacher and political neophyte has found himself so engulfed in impeachment votes and corruption allegations that his presidency has become an exercise in political survival.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Al-Shabab kills at least 20, burns food trucks in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somali state media and residents say the extremist group al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food in the Hiran region Saturday morning, and the government's drought envoy called it “devastating” for communities in the grip of a severe drought.
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Hamas executes 5 Gazans charged with murder, aiding Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas authorities Sunday executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel. The Interior Ministry said the executions meant “to achieve public deterrence and security,” but rights groups in the past have questioned fair-trial standards in the military and civilian courts of the Islamic militant group.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Juba#South Sudanese
960 The Ref

India's main opposition protests rising prices, lack of jobs

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Thousands of Indians rallied on Sunday under key opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over soaring unemployment and rising food and fuel prices in the country. Gandhi accused Modi of pursuing policies...
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mykolaiv and its surrounding region have been hit daily for weeks in the conflict. On Saturday, a child was killed...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Chile votes on proposed constitution with big changes

SANTIAGO, Chile — (AP) — Chileans are voting in a plebiscite Sunday on whether to adopt a far-reaching new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country. The proposed charter is intended to replace a constitution imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. For months, opinion...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
960 The Ref

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany — (AP) — They call him the ultimate survivor: Shaul Ladany lived through a Nazi concentration camp and escaped the massacre of 11 fellow Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old is back in Germany to visit the two places...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday. The deluge has so far killed nearly 1,300 people. Meteorologists predicted more rain in the region in the coming days and...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. International...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

US Navy assault ship takes part in Baltic Sea training

ABOARD USS KEARSARGE — (AP) — U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge is taking part in international training in the Baltic Sea amid Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions in the region. The Kearsarge is the first ship of the Wasp class to take part in international...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Ukraine security chief: Nuclear plant a threat to the world

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The head of Ukraine's powerful National Security Council says his government is still not fully aware of the situation, including potential threats, inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite the ongoing inspection by United Nations monitors. Oleksiy Danilov, a key official in Ukraine’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant highlights risks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are used to risky missions — from the radioactive aftermath of the Fukushima disaster in Japan to the politically charged Iranian nuclear program. But their deployment amid the war in Ukraine to Zaporizhzhia takes the threat to a new level and underscores the lengths to which the organization will go in attempts to avert a potentially catastrophic nuclear disaster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy