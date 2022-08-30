Read full article on original website
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Wasn’t Signed to Save the Franchise
It is still true. The Columbus Blue Jackets did in fact sign Johnny Gaudreau this offseason to a seven-year deal. It is not a dream. Soon, he will take the ice at Nationwide Arena. When the news broke, most everyone in the hockey world was stunned. “Why Columbus” seemed to...
Bruins Goaltending Will Be Crucial Early in 2022-23
It is a safe bet that the Boston Bruins will be in survival mode for the first two months of the 2022-23 season, especially on defense. Top-four defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined as they recover from offseason surgeries, which leaves a pair of big holes that needs to be filled.
3 Metropolitan Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aube-Kubel, Thornton & Clark
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s unique celebration of his Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche. Second, I’ll report that Joe Thornton won’t be re-signing with the Florida Panthers. Third, I’ll take a...
3 Teams With Most to Lose in 2022-23 Season
Another summer has come and gone. With that, it’s time to turn our full attention to the 2022-23 NHL season. There are no shortage of storylines. We are beginning our month-long series looking at some of the biggest stories of the upcoming season. Today, we are going to look at the three teams that have the most to lose this season should they not win the Stanley Cup.
Anaheim Ducks: 5 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
As the calendars turn to September, the NHL season draws closer. The Anaheim Ducks take the ice for their first preseason game on Sept. 25 as they prepare for the most important development year since the rebuild began. The 2022-23 season can go in several different ways for the Ducks. They are a young team that will have a hard time supplanting last year’s Pacific Division playoff teams, but it’s worth remembering this team was among last year’s playoff hopefuls as late as the second half of the season. Anaheim has its fair share of high-end prospects, but the roster still has gaps on defense and the bottom-6 forwards that weaken the overall product.
Oilers Get a 2012 Draft Redo by Signing Ryan Murray
The Ryan Murray signing by the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 2 felt like a 2012 Draft day do-over. If you recall, they drafted forward Nail Yakapov first overall, while the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Murray with the second overall pick. There was some talk that Oilers scouts really wanted to pick Murray, but in the end, the flashy Yakapov was chosen over him.
Flames’ Zary Heading Into Critical 2022-23 Season
After being drafted 24th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Calgary Flames fans had high hopes for Connor Zary. Coming off of an impressive 38-goal, 86-point season in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers, he was described as a very strong two-way player who has a very high hockey IQ. While he wasn’t the most skilled prospect in his draft class, he was a player that projected to be a top-six forward at the NHL level in future years.
Kraken’s Oleksiak Ready To Replicate Strong 2021-22 Season
One player that isn’t talked about enough on the Seattle Kraken is Jamie Oleksiak. With all the focus on the forward group and team goaltending, some may be surprised to know that the former 2011 first-rounder had arguably the best year of his career during the 2021-22 campaign with Seattle. Although he doesn’t end up on the scoreboard often, he will once again play a key role on the Kraken next season.
Bruins Need Frederic to Make a Leap in 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins need Trent Frederic to take a big leap next season, otherwise, the two parties may be running out of time together. When the team selected Frederic 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, many eyebrows were raised and questions were asked; Frederic was not widely expected to be a first-round pick and his long-term projections were foggy at best. Despite this, the St. Louis native was able to turn some heads during his time at the University of Wisconsin and slowly change the narrative surrounding his future.
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach might be getting closer to finding common ground on a contract extension. What is the deal that is being rumored? There are also suggestions the Canadiens might be looking to trade for a defenseman and a couple of options have been tossed around by a scribe from The Athletic. Finally, there are PTOs being handed out already and the New York Rangers have decided to try their hand with a former player who saw most of his NHL success with their organization.
How Jets’ Scheifele Can Rebuild Trust for the Upcoming Season
Mark Scheifele will return to being the player the Winnipeg Jets and Jets Nation used to hold in high esteem. That’s my prediction. He does, however, have some off-ice work to do first. Last year, the 29-year-old centre that was once the city’s favourite son had, by all accounts, a poor season. His play was inconsistent, he lacked defensive commitment, and he looked disengaged in a lot of games. He was questioned by teammates and media for his accountability, and he then threw fuel on the fire in his exit press conference.
3 Flames Likely Headed Into Their Final Season in Calgary
In just a few short weeks, the Calgary Flames will begin training camp with what is a very different roster from the one we all saw just a few short months ago. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are out the door, while two-star talents of their own in Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have come in to replace them.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas’ Quinella, Babcock & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at general manager Kyle Dubas’ gamble on the two goalies he brought to the team – Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. Much of the season’s success rests on their catching gloves.
Wild Add Sam Steel to Finish Out Their 2022-23 Roster
The Minnesota Wild have finally made the move they’ve been hinting at all summer and signed a forward to fill out their bottom six. That player is Sam Steel, and he joined the Wild on a team-friendly $825,000 contract for one year, after spending last season with the Anaheim Ducks. Wild general manager Bill Guerin had expressed multiple times over the summer that they were looking for the right forward to join their group and there was no point rushing things.
Canucks Should Target Rangers’ Lundkvist But Not for J.T. Miller
Since the beginning of free agency in July, the Vancouver Canucks have not made any moves to further bolster their roster. While the forward group looks deep and ready to compete in the somewhat muddy Pacific Division, the defence corps is still a question mark going into the 2022-23 season. With a lack of depth beyond Jack Rathbone, it could be a major problem should the injury bug strike one of Tyler Myers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Luke Schenn, Tucker Poolman or god forbid, Quinn Hughes.
Canucks Re-Sign J.T. Miller to 7-Year Deal
After months of trade speculation and contract negotiations, the J.T. Miller saga finally has a conclusion as the Vancouver Canucks re-signed the 29-year-old versatile forward to a 7-year contract extension worth $56 million Friday afternoon. This comes after reports that his agent was going to put a deadline on future talks, which may have accelerated the process. The deal will start in 2023-24 as he still has one more season left at $5.25 million.
Red Wings Should Trade for Rangers’ Nils Lundqvist
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers are actively looking to trade “frustrated” defenseman Nils Lundkvist:. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
