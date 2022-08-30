Read full article on original website
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role
Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Called up Thursday
Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Oviedo spent a month in the minors but will rejoin the big-league club to start Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was productive over 14 appearances (one start) with the Cardinals earlier in the year, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Assuming he performs well during his team debut Friday, he should have a chance to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation.
O.J. Howard signing with Texans after meeting with Bengals earlier in week, per report
O.J. Howard has had a whirlwind of a week. He was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as Buffalo whittled its roster down to 53 players. Howard was reportedly set to join the Bengals before the defending AFC champions added several other tight ends to their practice squad on Wednesday. Howard's busy week culminated on Thursday as he will sign with the Texans after visiting Houston earlier in the day, according to Pro Football Network.
Cubs' Franmil Reyes: Drives in two more runs Saturday
Reyes went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. Reyes has now driven in 13 runs across 24 games with the Cubs, and he's batting a solid .277 during that span. He batted just .213 in 70 games with the Guardians, so he's definitely looked like a different player in Chicago. Reyes has reestablished some decent fantasy value due to his strong play and regular role with his new team.
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits Thursday's game
Yelich was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. There were no details immediately released by the team. Tyrone Taylor entered the game in left field in Yelich's place.
Stephen Curry reveals the one team he would play for besides Warriors
Stephen Curry is synonymous with the Golden State Warriors, and he's said several times over the years that he wants to retire with the only team he's ever suited up for. Just recently in July, fresh off his fourth championship and first Finals MVP, Curry said of the Warriors, "I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home."
Diamondbacks' Noe Ramirez: Designated for assignment
Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday. After logging back-to-back seasons with a 3.00 ERA in 2020 and 2021, Ramirez has not been able to replicate that success this year. Following his appearance Tuesday that saw him give up three earned runs over one inning, Ramirez's ERA climbed to 5.22. If Ramirez is not claimed off waivers by another team, he could likely finish the season in Triple-A.
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Returns to action Friday
Paredes (undisclosed) is starting at second base and batting seventh Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes has been held out of the lineup the past two games but will rejoin the starting nine Friday. The 23-year-old finished August with a .235/.338/.471 slash line, four home runs, 11 RBI and a 10:10 BB:K in 25 contests.
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Out of lineup
Newman will sit Friday against the Blue Jays. Newman finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last five games. A lack of walks and power has limited him to a modest .707 OPS despite a .281 batting average, though he's hit the ball well over his last five appearances, grabbing eight hits. Rodolfo Castro will be the second baseman Friday.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday
Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Gets Friday off
Cabrera will get the day off Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Cabrera made 13 consecutive starts after getting the call from Triple-A, but he will miss his second straight start Friday. Aaron Judge will slide over to right field for Cabrera and Aaron Hicks will play in center.
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench
D'Arnaud will sit Saturday against the Marlins. D'Arnaud homered twice in Friday's series opener, giving him 16 for the year, but his reward is a trip to the bench. A day off was likely coming regardless of how he performed Friday, as he's started six of the last seven games behind the plate. William Contreras will take over Saturday, catching for Bryce Elder.
MLB・
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Managing biceps injury
Cabrera was removed from Friday's game against the Royals due to discomfort in his biceps, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 39-year-old is considered day-to-day.
Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Up for September
The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Aranda, 24, is one of Tampa Bay's best hitting prospects, having amassed a .319/.394/.521 slash line this year at Triple-A. He has 20-plus starts at first base, second base and third base, while also getting a handful of starts at designated hitter and in left field. With Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes banged up, Aranda may be able to get a few starts per week down the stretch.
Braves' Bryce Elder: Recalled, starting Saturday
Elder was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Saturday's game against the Marlins. Elder was sent down in mid-August following a dominant start, but he'll rejoin the big-league club to start Saturday's game on short notice after Jake Odorizzi (arm) was scratched. During his start against the Marlins on Aug. 14, Elder allowed just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out 10 in seven innings.
MLB・
