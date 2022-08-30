ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'

If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role

Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants

The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants

Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap

Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Week 1 status TBD

When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push play in the contest, but the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday

Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Tissue Injury#Baltimore Sun#American Football
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season

Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Franmil Reyes: Drives in two more runs Saturday

Reyes went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. Reyes has now driven in 13 runs across 24 games with the Cubs, and he's batting a solid .277 during that span. He batted just .213 in 70 games with the Guardians, so he's definitely looked like a different player in Chicago. Reyes has reestablished some decent fantasy value due to his strong play and regular role with his new team.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Likely done for 2022

Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Feyereisen recently felt additional discomfort in his shoulder and is "highly unlikely" to return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a pinched nerve in his shoulder since early June, and it appears he won't...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Will rejoin MLB squad

De La Cruz is expected to be called up by Miami ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After recording a .581 OPS to start the season, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on August 12. Since then, he's flipped a switch in the minors with a .320/.370/.620 slash line over 54 plate appearances with Jacksonville. De La Cruz is capable of finding success at the plate in the majors, shown by his respectable OPS of .783 in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Managing biceps injury

Cabrera was removed from Friday's game against the Royals due to discomfort in his biceps, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning. The 39-year-old is considered day-to-day.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not in Friday's lineup

Velazquez isn't starting Friday against the Astros, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over his last four matchups and will be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. David Fletcher is starting at shortstop and leading off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out against lefty

Mullins is not in Friday's lineup against the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. With lefty JP Sears on the hill for Oakland, Mullins will head to the bench. Ryan McKenna is starting in center field and leading off.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Gets Friday off

Cabrera will get the day off Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Cabrera made 13 consecutive starts after getting the call from Triple-A, but he will miss his second straight start Friday. Aaron Judge will slide over to right field for Cabrera and Aaron Hicks will play in center.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Heads to bench Friday

Rutschman is not in Friday's lineup against the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Rutschman has cooled off a little of late, hitting .212/.323/.375 with three home runs and one steal over his last 80 at-bats. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy