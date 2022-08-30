ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

California inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee reaches $480K settlement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Kurzweil
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JDsz_0hbJ13pU00

(KTLA) – A pregnant inmate in California who lost her baby after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital in 2016 has reached a $480,000 settlement in the case.

Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, was awarded the settlement during an Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in a unanimous vote on Aug. 23.

On March 28, 2016, Quinones pushed the call button in her jail cell when her water broke on March 28, but no jail staff responded for two hours, the Associated Press reported, citing her federal lawsuit.

She was then given a ride to Anaheim Global Medical Center in a patrol car instead of an ambulance, but not until deputies stopped for coffee at a local Starbucks, the lawsuit alleged.

When Quinones finally reached the hospital, her fetus did not survive.

The lawsuit accused deputies of acting with “deliberate indifference” toward Quinones’ civil rights and her medical condition, the Orange County Register reported.

Her lawyer, Dick Herman, told the Register that Quinones is homeless and mentally ill.

The $480,000 settlement must still be formally accepted before it becomes final.

“This poor woman, she’s in jail having a miscarriage and, instead of calling an ambulance, they take her to the hospital in a patrol car and the cops stop at Starbucks while she’s bleeding,” Herman told the Register.

Sheriff’s officials have declined to comment on the settlement, the AP reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Georgia, SC suspend construction-related lane closures for Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To help travelers this holiday weekend, Georgia and South Carolina are suspending construction-related lane closures through Tuesday. Also, expect to see more officers on the roads. The states are once again partnering for the annual Hands Across The Border Enforcement campaign, targeting drunk and speeding drivers. “We are 112 fatalities down […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
WSAV News 3

Judge again denies Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday ruled that constitutional protections don’t shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham’s argument that all his calls with Georgia’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAV News 3

Georgia DOT wins American transportation award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) earned a regional award in the 2022 America’s Transportation Awards competition at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Annual Meeting (SASHTO) held in Biloxi, Mississippi. Georgia DOT’s winning submission, “The Talbotton Road Project: Capacity, Pedestrian and Transit Improvements,” won […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

SCDNR: Snap photos of non-native blue land crabs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Friday said those living near the coast who encounter what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it […]
ANIMALS
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry hospice patient gets dream of live music at his bedside

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) helped a young man’s dream come true in his final days. Josh, a young patient at HCL, used to work in the music industry until he got sick. Prior to his terminal diagnosis, Josh worked alongside music industry giants such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, […]
MUSIC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy