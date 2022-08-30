Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Brazil's Guedes says calamity decree could support welfare program in 2023
(Reuters) -Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday the government could sign a calamity decree if the Ukraine war continued, which would make room for a higher welfare program in 2023. The maintenance of 600 reais ($114.88) monthly payments under the Auxílio Brasil program is one of the main...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
investing.com
Italy's EU funding plan can be modified - Meloni
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy should not take on more debt to respond to the energy crisis but it should be able to amend its European Union-backed recovery programme to ease pressures, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday. Meloni's party is the largest in a centre-right alliance...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
No time to waste, worried Italian business leaders warn politicians
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy cannot afford weeks of political inertia after an election this month, business chiefs said, adding that sky-high energy prices are already forcing more and more firms to curtail production. Gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the annual Ambrosetti Forum this weekend, business owners...
investing.com
Scholz promises 65 billion euros to shield Germans through tough winter
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely. The measures, agreed after 22 hours of talks between the three coalition...
investing.com
Factbox-Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs
(Reuters) - Europe faces massive increases in energy bills driven by rocketing gas prices as the Ukraine conflict and European sanctions on Russia heighten concerns over gas supplies. Here are some of the policies Britain and European Union member states have announced to help shield consumers (in alphabetical order):. BRITAIN.
investing.com
Sweden, Finland to offer liquidity guarantees to energy firms
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to energy companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
investing.com
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.43%
Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Industrial Investment, Petrochemicals and Retail sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share added 0.43%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All Share were...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September
All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut
LONDON (Reuters) - European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its...
investing.com
The Week Ahead: Volatility Ahead Of Central Banks, Trend Crossroads
Investors to continue rotating out of growth into defensive, dividend players. Short-term uptrend held after price confirmed long-term downtrend. Energy to fall, as recession outweighs war. How to determine whether my S&P 500 prediction is correct. This week could prove to be a technical catalyst between the short-term and the...
investing.com
Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday
LONDON (Reuters) - The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday. Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister. Explainer-Indonesia bites the bullet on...
investing.com
Oil Sees Worst Week in Five From China COVID, Iran Deal Threat
Investing.com - It’s hard to imagine oil having its worst week in five just before the start of an OPEC meeting. Yet, as the saying goes, “it is what it is.”. The lockdown of nearly 18 million people in China’s tech hub Shenzhen over a new Covid fright pulled crude futures down from Friday’s highs that initially drove both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude up more than 3% on the day. That left both crude benchmarks down more than 6% for the week, their most dismal showing since the week ended July 29.
investing.com
U.S. condemns assassination attempt in Argentina -Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier. "The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."
investing.com
A Welcome U.S. Jobs Report
Investors appear relatively pleased with the jobs report despite some initial choppy trade following the release. The headline NFP figure was a little larger than expected at 315,000, which may have created that initial unease as a knockout report could have effectively paved the way for a 75-basis-point rate hike this month. But once you dig a little deeper there are aspects of the report that will please the Fed and support the case for easing off the brake.
investing.com
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
investing.com
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
Comments / 1