wyo4news.com
Saturday area high school sports results
Green River Invitation #2 Team Scores – 1. Green River 310, 2. Campbell County 273, 3. Rock Springs 159, 4. Cheyenne East 141, 5. Kemmerer 138, 6. Rawlins 129, 7. Sublette County 101, 8. Evanston 84. Meet Highlights – 200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 50 Yard Freestyle:...
wyo4news.com
Local student competes in National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Rodeo: broncs, steers, horses, ropes, reins, and shotgun shells? That’s right, in many states including Wyoming, shooting sports have become an integral part of high school rodeos. Shooters follow the same rodeo trail as a bronc rider or barrel racer would, except instead of bringing along a riggin or a 1200 lb animal, they come equipped with a .22 rifle or shotgun. Isaac Frandsen, a 15-year-old sophomore of Rock Springs, qualified for his first National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming in the summer of 2022 as a freshman.
wyo4news.com
Simplot is Hiring: Safety Specialist in Rock Springs
The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.
Phony $20 Bills Reported In Wyoming
Police in Rock Springs have received reports of someone passing phony $20 bills at local businesses. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post. Police began getting calls on August 30, with several bills being passed at the Rock Springs Walmart store. A photo...
wyo4news.com
Friday area high school sports schedule
GR Winners – Flores (#2 Singles) Skinner/Gomez (#1 Doubles), Gomez/Harris (#2 Doubles) Green River 5 – Rawlins 0 (Boys) GR Winners – Cordova (#1 Singles), Arnell (#2 Singles), Friel/Terrill (#1 Doubles), Ross/Wilson (#2 Doubles), Archibald/Nielsen (#3 Doubles) Friday Area High School Football. Thunder Basin at Rock Springs...
wyo4news.com
Automobile versus bicycle accident in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fatal automobile versus bicycle collision. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
wrrnetwork.com
Local Record High Temperatures set Thursday
The National Weather Service in Riverton reported Record high temperatures were set on the first day of September:. • Rock Springs: New Record 90 / Old 89 in 2019 – These temperature records are reported at airports. The high temperatures to be a tad cooler Friday before cranking up for...
wyo4news.com
More than just a “walk”
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Ominous clouds rolled over Sweetwater County on the night of August 26, 2022, threatening to dampen a beautiful Wyoming evening. For the crowd of people that had gathered at Evers Park in Green River, this was not going to stop them from participating in the evening’s fundraiser event. Community members of all ages and backgrounds came out to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s beginning at 5:30 p.m. Music by Dave and Carol Pedri echoed out from under the patio at the park, Searle brothers construction barbequed food, and booths were set up for information, raffles, and fundraising efforts. There were even fun games set up at a table for people to play. Despite the severity of the disease, the air at the event was light, people were smiling and laughing with one another, and hope could be coined as the theme of the evening.
wyo4news.com
Girl Scout Troop 1322 to host a clothing giveaway
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On September 10 from 8 a.m. to noon, Girl Scout Troop 1322 is having a clothing giveaway at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River. There will be something for everyone, from infant to adult. All are welcome. Troop 1322 began collecting clothes and...
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 3, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy,...
wyo4news.com
Ken Ringdahl (August 5, 1940 – August 26, 2022)
Ken Ringdahl, 82, passed away on August 26, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a vehicular accident in Oklahoma. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming, Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events, and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9 pm. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme...
wyo4news.com
Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health will have the updated COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine available on September 6, 2022. Public Health has received a limited quantity of the new Moderna bivalent booster vaccine. Who is eligible to receive a single booster dose and when:. Individuals 18 years...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 3, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
