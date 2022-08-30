Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Ominous clouds rolled over Sweetwater County on the night of August 26, 2022, threatening to dampen a beautiful Wyoming evening. For the crowd of people that had gathered at Evers Park in Green River, this was not going to stop them from participating in the evening’s fundraiser event. Community members of all ages and backgrounds came out to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s beginning at 5:30 p.m. Music by Dave and Carol Pedri echoed out from under the patio at the park, Searle brothers construction barbequed food, and booths were set up for information, raffles, and fundraising efforts. There were even fun games set up at a table for people to play. Despite the severity of the disease, the air at the event was light, people were smiling and laughing with one another, and hope could be coined as the theme of the evening.

