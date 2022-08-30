ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticked off! @Amway alcohol

By Ticked Off!, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Ticked off! @Amway alcohol

I am ticked off at Tesla. Apparently, the lady in the white vehicle that turned out of Publix and proceeded through Winter Park, got a Tesla with no turn signals.

Here’s an idea. Establish a complainer’s license. Licenses are renewed at the polls each election. You can’t gripe unless you voted.

I’m ticked off at a local Toyota dealer. I’m told I have to rent one of your vehicles to test drive it. Then I’ll get my rent money back if I order a vehicle that’ll take three to five months to arrive. Seriously!? Other dealerships are a lot more accommodating. I think I’ll buy one of theirs.

You have our condolences to be sure, but please move your roadside memorial out of our neighborhood and into a cemetery where it belongs. It’s been almost eight months since your loss and the memorial keeps growing in size. Thank you.

To the person ticked off at Publix for using smaller paper bags. Have you also noticed that here in the U.S. we can shop, or not shop, anywhere we want to?

It ticks me off that one drink (okay it was a double) at Amway Center at the Roger Waters concert cost $23.43 including tip! A twelve ounce beer was $12!

I’m ticked off at the roads that always seem to be under construction and when completed are just as bad as before.

The flip side

I had back fusion surgery Aug. 1 and because I now live alone and am relatively new to Florida have to shop for groceries and stores the best I can. I am amazed at the offers of help and compassion I receive from Florida residents. Coming from the Big Apple state where these offers of assistance are unheard of there is no question in my mind that I made the right choice moving here. Thanks to all you kind people helping me in my recovery.

