Comments / 68

Captain Crunch
4d ago

That a 79 year old child toucher wearing a diaper, who raised a crack head son , took showers with his own daughter…. Somehow drew some say crowds of almost 200 people while campaigning from his basement,garnered 81 million votes for president… this mystery is baffling to the Whole world!!!!

Yagottabkidding
4d ago

#1 Pickles do NOT come in blue. #2 Your ex-wife's great uncle really DOES wear leotards every Funky Friday night. #3 Milk Duds cannot be ingested successfully underwater. #4 Jamaica does NOT have a law against driving with your feet. #5 Particles of rain drops are NOT part of the environmental cycle of Chemberitol studies. #6 Reading long sentences can lead to the imaginary dysfunction of one's altar ego. #7 Amusement parks were really invented to placate the minds of indifferent people. #8 California is only a figment of people's imaginations. #9 Dairy products will soon be totally outlawed in Slobovia. #10 Women who beat their husbands over the head every night with loaves of French Bread DO give that a rest once a year. They hit their husbands over the head with cake too, but just once.....ON THEIR BIRTHDAYS!

Smarter N U
4d ago

I would correct the traffic jam scenario as Latent Demand, not Induced. Did car sales jump? No. Everyone already had a car but hated sitting in traffic. Big difference, but meh.

BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
ComicBook

Scientists Hope to Resurrect Animal That's Been Extinct for 100 Years

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in 1936, effectively rendering the species extinct. Now nearly 100 years later, scientists hope to resurrect thylacines entirely. In a press release distributed by the University of Melbourne on Tuesday, researchers at the school unveiled a new partnership with a Dallas-based startup in hopes of bringing back Australia's lone "marsupial apex predator."
WILDLIFE
Anita Durairaj

The deepest cave on Earth is 4 times deeper than America's deepest cave

Cave VeryovkinaCredit: Petr Lyubimov; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Veryovkina Cave in Abkhazia, Georgia is the deepest known cave on Earth. It has a depth of 7,257 feet and its entrance is 7,497 feet above sea level. The cave lies between two mountains in the Western Caucus and the area is remote making it tough to access. Its main entrance is only 3 meters wide and 4 meters long.
IFLScience

Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate

Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
ASTRONOMY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Research Has Provided a Strongest Evidence the Creation of the Continents Were Formed by a Giant Meteorite

Countless asteroids have struck Earth, leaving behind enormous craters that have scarred the blue planet's surface. One prevalent theory is that the continents of Earth were formed by massive meteorite impacts, which occurred frequently over the course of our planet's four and a half billion-year history and were especially common during the first billion years.
ASTRONOMY

