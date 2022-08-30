ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families

Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4

It's a long weekend and there is plenty to do in and around Dallas. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz...
advocatemag.com

Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand

Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, August 31 – September 6

If you could touch and feel refracted light, it would be through one of Mexican-born, Dallas-based artist Gabriel Dawe’s installations. Made with sewing thread in vibrant and mesmerizing colors, "Plexus, No. 41" is site-specific to Talley Dunn Gallery (5020 Tracy St.) and is part of Ode to Futility on view through Dec. 10. It marks the first time Dawe has combined in one exhibition his site-specific work and his sculptural and mixed-media works, including one created from found puzzles we can't seem to stop looking at. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Check it out online, or better yet, get there, because you’ll immediately want to go again.
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
CandysDirt

You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood

One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
tinybeans.com

Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond

There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
papercitymag.com

A Former Special Education Teacher Lends a Helping Hand to Those With Disabilities in Dallas

Darius Bigby founded Your Special Helper, a Dallas-based concierge and companion care provider. (Courtesy) Over 5 million adults (one in four) in Texas have a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily tasks are difficult for these adults including walking or climbing stairs, hearing, seeing, dressing, or bathing. Even running errands alone, such as visiting a doctor’s office, is a struggle. Some might have memory issues. Noticing a void in the business of helping those with these disabilities, Darius Bigby founded Your Special Helper — a concierge and companion care provider in Dallas — this year.
