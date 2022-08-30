Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families
Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
Dallas Observer
Asel Art Supply Is Closing Its Cedar Springs Road Store After 50-Plus Years
A Dallas staple is closing up shop and moving its stock to its warehouse. Asel Art Supply announced Tuesday on Facebook that it will close its flagship store on Cedar Springs Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after more than five decades of business. Susan Smolenski, the president of Asel Art...
This shop at Galleria Dallas takes gourmet snacks to the next level
From items like the Strawberry Shortcake Shookie to Fruity Pebbles Candy Apple, Lizzie Lu has so many options that will leave your mouth watering.
Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4
It's a long weekend and there is plenty to do in and around Dallas. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz...
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
After 15 Years in East Dallas’ Casa View Haven, The Only Constant is Change
This was the year it happened. Mark it down in your history books and alert the media, because 2022 was the year that Casa View, an East Dallas neighborhood that had been fighting to reinvest in itself for the better part of the last two decades, has finally arrived. How...
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Late Grapevine Colleyville school district teacher makes largest donation in Grapevine history
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science and health.
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, August 31 – September 6
If you could touch and feel refracted light, it would be through one of Mexican-born, Dallas-based artist Gabriel Dawe’s installations. Made with sewing thread in vibrant and mesmerizing colors, "Plexus, No. 41" is site-specific to Talley Dunn Gallery (5020 Tracy St.) and is part of Ode to Futility on view through Dec. 10. It marks the first time Dawe has combined in one exhibition his site-specific work and his sculptural and mixed-media works, including one created from found puzzles we can't seem to stop looking at. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Check it out online, or better yet, get there, because you’ll immediately want to go again.
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood
One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond
There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
A Former Special Education Teacher Lends a Helping Hand to Those With Disabilities in Dallas
Darius Bigby founded Your Special Helper, a Dallas-based concierge and companion care provider. (Courtesy) Over 5 million adults (one in four) in Texas have a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily tasks are difficult for these adults including walking or climbing stairs, hearing, seeing, dressing, or bathing. Even running errands alone, such as visiting a doctor’s office, is a struggle. Some might have memory issues. Noticing a void in the business of helping those with these disabilities, Darius Bigby founded Your Special Helper — a concierge and companion care provider in Dallas — this year.
This Colorful Craftsman in Oak Cliff Has a Story, And It’s a Good One
The story on this house is as cute as the house itself. It all starts with the owner prior to this one. She lived there for over 25 years and made this house so colorful, eclectic, and special. Not a shocker, she was a creative. In fact, she was THE...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
Best Areas Of Dallas, Texas To Buy A House
Considering moving to the Dallas area? Check out the best Dallas neighborhoods to buy a home in.
