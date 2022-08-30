If you could touch and feel refracted light, it would be through one of Mexican-born, Dallas-based artist Gabriel Dawe’s installations. Made with sewing thread in vibrant and mesmerizing colors, "Plexus, No. 41" is site-specific to Talley Dunn Gallery (5020 Tracy St.) and is part of Ode to Futility on view through Dec. 10. It marks the first time Dawe has combined in one exhibition his site-specific work and his sculptural and mixed-media works, including one created from found puzzles we can't seem to stop looking at. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Check it out online, or better yet, get there, because you’ll immediately want to go again.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO