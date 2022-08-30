ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Paradox Interactive's 'ultimate society simulator' arrives in October

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Victoria 3, Paradox Interactive's next big grand strategy game, gets a new trailer and a launch date.

It took more than a decade for Paradox Interactive to announce a follow-up (opens in new tab) to its epic 19th century grand strategy game Victoria 2, but it won't take much more than a year to get from there to release: Paradox dropped a new Victoria 3 (opens in new tab) trailer today showing off some gameplay and—this is the important bit—revealing that it will launch on Steam on October 25.

This is a big deal for Paradox fans, for whom Victoria 3 was a bit like Half-Life 3: A much-demanded sequel that seemed like it would never actually happen. As with so many things online, the long wait took on a life of its own as a meme, which Paradox leaned into with a meme contest (opens in new tab) shortly after Victoria 3 was launched.

That's not the only big bit of society simulator news to arrive today. We've also got our first gameplay preview (opens in new tab) and, while Victoria 3 is still a couple months away from full release, calling our initial impressions "promising" seems like a vast undersell.

"Victoria 3 is a breathtakingly ambitious simulation unlike anything that's come before," our previewer wrote. "There are some places where it becomes cumbersome due to the complexity of all the moving parts, particularly when it comes to the economy. But I could hardly drag myself away to do anything else for the 10 days I got to play it."

And honestly, are you even really playing a Paradox sim if the complexity doesn't get cumbersome now and then?

Victoria 3 is available for pre-purchase now on Steam (opens in new tab) for $50/£42/€50, or a little bit more for the Grand Edition, which includes various bits of additional content including the first expansion. Preordering either edition will also get you a copy of the remastered Victoria 2 soundtrack, which as preorder bonuses go is actually pretty cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0hbIxXNX00

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

A fan-made revival of a long-dead action game gets the official green light from Paradox

The Showdown Effect: Reloaded brings numerous improvements to the sidescrolling action-platformer. Four years after being delisted from Steam, multiplayer sidescrolling action game The Showdown Effect (opens in new tab) is back in a completely fan-made resurrection that's been given official approval by Paradox Interactive. Paradox released The Showdown Effect in...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve once again insists that it 'has a lot of games in development,' wants to continue exploring Half-Life

Longtime Valve employee Greg Coomer said that making games remains "very important" to Valve, but I feel like I've heard that before. Valve has made some very big, influential games over the past 25 years, but it hasn't made a lot of games. You can literally count them on the fingers of one hand—and that number is mainly made up of sequels (Dota 2), spinoffs (Dota Underlords), and tech demos for new hardware (Aperture Desk Job). It's not really a problem on the business side of things because Steam is the proverbial money printer go brrr, but an awful lot of gamers sure would like it if Valve would get back to making the games they love, like it used to.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Controversial forum Kiwi Farms taken offline over 'imminent threats to human life'

The site most recently played host to a concerted, international harassment campaign against outspoken Twitch streamer, keffals. Cloudflare, a high-profile online service and security company, has taken the largely unprecedented step of blocking access to its customer (opens in new tab), the forum Kiwi Farms. Kiwi Farms, a chan-adjacent forum linked to multiple harassment campaigns, suicides, and the 2019 Christchurch shooting in New Zealand, has most recently played host to a concerted, life-threatening harassment campaign against the left-wing Twitch streamer Clara 'Keffals' Sorrenti that has forced her to flee her native Canada.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
PC Gamer

Do some imperial space politics, don't get deposed in Alliance of the Sacred Suns

The space strategy game talks about some new features ahead of release later this year. Alliance of the Sacred Suns is a space-y blend of 4X and Grand Strategy RPG percolating out there in game land, and its developers have shared some interesting news about big changes to the core game ahead of its Early Access launch this year. They've revamped the in-game encyclopedia and tutorial functions, and beefed up the tooltips, to make the overall user experience better.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get inside the Cuddle Team Leader head in Fortnite

The giant Cuddle Team Leader head perched on the mountain above Rave Cave is one of the most recognisable landmarks on the current Fortnite island map—turns out a giant pink bear head surrounded by a rollercoaster isn't exactly subtle. But for one of Week 13's quests, you're going to have to make your way inside it to emote for five seconds.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Mortuary Assistant is already being made into a movie

Publisher DreadXP may also be looking into more film adaptations in the future. According to a press release from DreadXP and its parent company, Epic Pictures Group, The Mortuary Assistant (opens in new tab) is being made into a movie. The first-person indie horror game where you play the part of an employee at a haunted funeral home blew up after its August 2 release thanks to its unique premise and atmosphere, as well as attention from streamers and YouTubers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paradox Interactive#Sims#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Esports
PC Gamer

Apex Legends sets new player records in wake of Season 14

The overall average number of players increased as Apex set new maximum and minimum peak player counts on Steam. There's surely been some corks popping on celebratory beverages and clinking of glasses at Respawn Entertainment this past month, as Apex Legends (opens in new tab) continues its steady climb among the peaks of gaming. The release on Season 14 last month saw the popular battle royale push to a new peak player count of 511,676 concurrent players, an approximately 47% increase over the prior month.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The return of the '90s: That game you love is coming back

Gamescom made it clear: the future of PC gaming will revisit its past. There's a question that's always asked by members of the industry at Gamescom. When you bump into someone you know as you're rushing between appointments. As you're debriefing about what you've seen in the pub after-hours. As you're in the press room, struggling to transcribe an interview over the ambient noise that is Koelnmesse at full capacity. The question is always the same: "How's your Gamescom going?"
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

New Tales from the Borderlands demo shows off adjustable QTE difficulty that won't affect your story

And three loveable losers who show us what 0% skill and 100% passion look like. New Tales from the Borderlands was revealed at Gamescom (opens in new tab)last month, and I got to see the new extended gameplay reveal ahead of its announcement at PAX West. The spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands is headed up by Gearbox Studio Quebec and features an interactive story from head writer Dr Lin Joyce—who literally has a PhD in narrative system design.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Battlefield 2042 has a dark mode for flashbangs

The new concussion grenades can either emit light or suck it all up. Every few months, someone points out that videogame lamps use real electricity, and another round of people go "huh, I guess that is true, isn't it?" It shouldn't be a surprising observation, because displaying anything on a screen requires electricity (with caveats (opens in new tab)), and yet there's an eeriness to the idea. It's slightly strange when virtual worlds seem to cross into the physical world like that. I don't know if there's a term for the phenomenon, so I'll call it "glure," which stands for "game lamps use real electricity." (Be glad I didn't go with "ludolūcēs consonance" or something.)
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy