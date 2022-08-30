Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
investing.com
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com -- The escalating energy row between Moscow and the West is set to occupy investors’ attention in the week ahead after Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut. The European Central Bank is set to deliver a big rate hike to combat soaring inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to make an appearance before the central bank goes into its blackout period before its next meeting. Stocks will likely remain volatile as traders return after the Labor Day holiday and OPEC+ is meeting Monday to discuss cutting output to support oil prices. Here's what you need to know to start your week.
investing.com
Scholz promises 65 billion euros to shield Germans through tough winter
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely. The measures, agreed after 22 hours of talks between the three coalition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
investing.com
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
investing.com
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
investing.com
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
investing.com
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
investing.com
Factbox-Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs
(Reuters) - Europe faces massive increases in energy bills driven by rocketing gas prices as the Ukraine conflict and European sanctions on Russia heighten concerns over gas supplies. Here are some of the policies Britain and European Union member states have announced to help shield consumers (in alphabetical order):. BRITAIN.
investing.com
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
investing.com
S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
investing.com
Oil Sees Worst Week in Five From China COVID, Iran Deal Threat
Investing.com - It’s hard to imagine oil having its worst week in five just before the start of an OPEC meeting. Yet, as the saying goes, “it is what it is.”. The lockdown of nearly 18 million people in China’s tech hub Shenzhen over a new Covid fright pulled crude futures down from Friday’s highs that initially drove both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude up more than 3% on the day. That left both crude benchmarks down more than 6% for the week, their most dismal showing since the week ended July 29.
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
investing.com
Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday
LONDON (Reuters) - The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday. Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister. Explainer-Indonesia bites the bullet on...
investing.com
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns Europeans to brace for bleak winter
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow. Zelenskiy was speaking on Saturday night after Moscow shut down a main pipeline that supplies Russian gas to the...
investing.com
$102M Ethereum (ETH) Moved From Binance US To Unknown Wallet
An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet moved 64,000 ETH worth $102 million in a single transaction earlier this week. What Happened: The high-value transaction was picked up by blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert on Wednesday. Data from Etherscan shows that the transaction originated from a wallet belonging to Binance US, the...
investing.com
The Week Ahead: Volatility Ahead Of Central Banks, Trend Crossroads
Investors to continue rotating out of growth into defensive, dividend players. Short-term uptrend held after price confirmed long-term downtrend. Energy to fall, as recession outweighs war. How to determine whether my S&P 500 prediction is correct. This week could prove to be a technical catalyst between the short-term and the...
