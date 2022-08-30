ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

For many people, driving along scenic routes is often a leisurely activity, giving them a chance to take in their surroundings while listening to their favorite music or podcast or even just chatting with friends. However, sometimes the easy drive can give way to terrifying roads, with narrow lanes winding along tight curves with little to no shoulder offering protection from a steep drop-off.

Earn Spend Live searched the country, evaluating miles of infrastructure and average annual number of fatalities to determine which roads are the most dangerous in each state, including an especially difficult roadway in Tennessee. According to the site:

"While there are plenty of safe roads to travel with gorgeous views to behold, there are other roads where you need to be a lot more vigilant. Some roads, you may even want to avoid entirely if you can help it."

According to the report, Interstate 40 is the most dangerous roadway in Tennessee. Stretching across the length of the state from West Tennessee all the way through the mountains in the east, I-40 sees a high amount of traffic each and every day, especially in busy metro areas like Memphis and Nashville. Because of the high volume of cars , traffic crashes are inevitable and occasionally fatal.

Here's what Earn Spend Live had to say about Tennessee's most dangerous road:

"The Interstate 40 section in Tennessee has a downright shocking number of deaths each year. About 52 people are killed in car crashes along the I-40. The roadway runs through Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis. Along this highway, 517 were killed in a 10-year period among 437 crashes. Yikes!

Check out Earn Spend Live 's report to see the most dangerous roads around the country.

o303ob
4d ago

That's because the speed limit on I40 is 200 and you're required to have a phone in your hand and do your lashes simultaneously...

Tw Boegel
4d ago

I've not ever seen a dangerous road ... or any other dangerous inanimate object. Seen lots of senseless people who pose a danger to others and themselves though.

Guest
4d ago

my brother-in-law is a fatal car crash victim of I-40 .... he died last year due to it going home from Nashville to Centerville on I-40 and we don't know if he nodded off or what, but he bumped into another vehicle and then possibly tried to correct it, but overcorrected his vehicle and then flipped and got thrown out and basically died on impact as soon as his head hit the asphalt. 😢🥺😞😞💔💔💔💔 My baby sister is the love of his life and they have 2 very small children together.. he was only 34-35 yrs old.... we all are still taking it hard.. I -40 & I-24 in middle TN is bad .. especially around Nashville areas. between shootings and crashes, it's Really bad and outta control... too many young lives lost 💔😞🥺😭😭😭😭

