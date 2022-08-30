ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Tank defies hearing loss for 'R&B Money,' his final album

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5qSI_0hbIw2se00

R&B star Tank began contemplating his final album after considering pursing other endeavors. However, that timeline was accelerated after losing one of his most essential tools: his hearing.

“It just made me look at time differently. It just made me say, ‘Man, if I can lose an ear in three days, I could possibly lose the other one in the next three,” said the crooner who released “R&B Money” this month. “You just realize you don’t have as much time as you think you do.”

Last year, he revealed he was suddenly going deaf in his right ear while losing substantial hearing in his left, although the left recovered.

“You start taking a medicine that’s supposed to help with your ear, but it’s hurting everything else,” Tank explained of side effects. “So when the engineer is mixing and he’s doing real cool stuff that goes from left to right, and he’s like ‘Did you hear that?' I did not. …So there was a moment of depression.”

But the man born Durrell Babbs, who describes himself as a competitor, worked to create a 17-track, unmistakably rhythm and blues record during an era when the lines between R&B and rap are often sonically blurred. A rare self-contained artist who can pen, produce and sing, he wrote or co-wrote every song.

Tank immediately sets the intended tone of his ninth studio album by expertly displaying the lost art of slow jams with “When You Dance,” “Home," and “No Limit” featuring Alex Isley.

“You are going to be drowned in sensuality," said the five-time Grammy nominee with a smile. "I would prefer you be with somebody that you’re attracted to."

For “See Through Love,” he connected with superstar Chris Brown who he's known since Brown's teen years. Tank sent music to the superstar, who responded: "Bro, I love the record… I just really want to do something classic R&B with you.” So Tank kept going: “I sent him ‘See Through Love,’ and he sent back like 8,000 fire emojis and said, ‘It’ll be done tonight.’”

The previously released singles “I Deserve,” in which he creatively sampled his own “ Maybe I Deserve ” hit and “Can’t Let It Show,” which re-works the Kate Bush song that Maxwell introduced to Black music listeners, also appear on the album; both reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. And he did manage to create turn up vibes with “Make Sure” featuring Feather and “It’s Nothing.”

Singing backup during the late '90s for R&B icons Ginuwine and Aaliyah, Tank jumpstarted his solo career with 2001's “Maybe I Deserve." He’s released a score of hits like “One Man,” as well as No.1 hits “Please Don’t Go” and 2017's “When We." Five albums reached No. 1 on Billboard 's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart during his two-decade career, maintaining relevance through R&B’s changes.

Tank is exiting at a peculiar time; despite some questioning the direction of the genre, R&B is experiencing a resurgence thanks to young, talented artists and fans longing for more than just party music. But the “Heartbreaker” singer wants to focus on shaping the next generation of talent while building his own record label, and assist in keeping the genre popular while he still has “some power left.”

Co-starring in last year's Lifetime film, “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story,” Tank hopes to dig deeper into acting and even delve into stand-up comedy. But he says he'll still perform and release songs occasionally but not tie himself to an entire time-consuming body of work.

The music industry has traveled through various iterations during Tank’s tenure, and he's weathered all storms. But his most torrential downpour might be the one he’s currently sheltering, sudden sensorineural hearing loss.

“I just refuse to let my ear win. I refuse to let vertigo win. It should have killed me, if that’s what you were looking to do,” he expressed. “But since you didn’t do that, I’m going to figure out a way to be better and stronger.” ___

Follow Associated Press entertainment journalist Gary Gerard Hamilton with his handle @GaryGHamilton on all social media platforms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert mid-song after losing his voice: ‘I’m devastated’

The Weeknd barely got through three songs at his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night before having to abruptly end the show due to vocal issues.In the midst of performing his song “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Los Angeles Times reported that The Weeknd walked off stage. He returned to the stage shortly after and told the crowd: “I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now.”The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, went on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance.The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice. While onstage, the Weeknd apologized for canceling the show and promised the audience a refund. “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Tank
Person
Ginuwine
The Independent

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
MOVIES
The Independent

Fans in hysterics as Kate Beckinsale poses in Greggs X Primark swimsuit: ‘I couldn’t love her more’

Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

House of the Dragon fans express sadness over future casting detail

House of the Dragon viewers are lamenting a future casting detail relating to a well-liked character.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which began on HBO last month, is just three episodes into its first season.Response to the series has been mostly positive, with many highlighting Milly Alcock’s performance as a standout.*Spoilers if you haven’t seen any trailers below – you have been warned*Australian actor Alcock, who is 22, plays Princess Rhaenyra Tagaryen on the show has rapidly become a fan favourite – however, she won’t be in the show for much longer.Due to the time jumps between each episode in...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy