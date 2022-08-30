ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17th century Scottish castle goes on sale for more than half a million

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

An A-listed 17th century castle in Dundee with turrets and leaded glass windows has gone on the market with offers for more than £625,000.

Powrie Castle, located to the north of the city, has had extensive renovation work done on it by its current owners over the last three decades.

In keeping with its history, parts of the building’s medieval and renaissance features have been preserved.

The castle sale is being managed by Thorntons Property, which has advertised the site as suitable for a family home, a holiday home or an investment.

At the heart of the historic building lies a 325 sq ft drawing room with a high vaulted ceiling, and a dining room with flagstone flooring, an inglenook fireplace and an oak-beamed ceiling.

The property used to have its own bakery which has now been converted into a dining kitchen, complete with a stone vaulted ceiling, bread oven and Aga range cooker.

The home has three double-sized bedrooms, including “the grand Laird and Lady’s bedroom”, which incorporates an open fireplace and a barrel-vaulted ceiling, plus an en-suite shower room.

From this room can be accessed the “Tower Room”, which is currently a study and has previously been used as an art room.

The castle includes a monument in its grounds, The Keep, which dates back to the 16th century.

But the origins of the grounds themselves can be traced about 850 years back, to 1172, when King William the Lion gifted the land to Robert Ogilvie, the Earl of Angus.

Since then, the stewardship of the property has been dominated by two families: the Ogilvies and the Fotheringhams.

Owning the castle for around 600 years between them, the families were actively involved in the politics and conflicts of the late Middle Ages, Renaissance and the Age of Discovery.

Letters show their correspondence with royal figures including Mary Queen of Scots.

Property manager David Fletcher said: “Powrie Castle is a rare opportunity to own a beautifully renovated castle, with links to some of Scotland’s noted royal figures and significant historic events.

“Despite its grand connections, it is a remarkably comfortable and enchanting home that offers great flexibility.

The Tower and Turret rooms could be converted into two further bedrooms, which would be especially suitable for children, and its large formal dining and drawing rooms are the perfect spaces for entertaining.

“Just three miles to Dundee, which has excellent road, rail and air links, and close to world-classing golfing at St Andrews and Carnoustie , Powrie Castle is sure to attract interest from a wide range of buyers.”

Lillie Krieger
4d ago

This Castle is absolutely Magnificent" I'm American born with deep history of this Breathtakingly Beautiful Land' I could spend the rest of my days in the Glory of this Castle' Dreaming of a better place in time...

Mortimer Geshvitsky
4d ago

I want a complete list of any and all ghouls, ghosts and evil spirits, so that they will receive their list of to do's.

