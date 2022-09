For the second year, Students For Sustainability (SFS) has distributed compost bins to students living on campus. Prior to this year’s full launch, SFS gauged student interest with an initial pilot program. Members knocked on every unit door at the Maryhill and Hilltopper Heights Apartments to distribute the bins and, at the end of the pilot program, the City of Austin donated around 50 new bins for the project.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO