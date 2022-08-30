Texans release S Grayland Arnold

The Houston Texans gave Grayland Arnold a chance, but have decided to go in a different direction.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are releasing the former Kountze High School and Baylor product as they finalize their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Arnold was a defensive back who stood out to the Texans’ coaching staff throughout preseason.

“He’s gotten our attention,” coach Lovie Smith told reporters Aug. 22. “For young players that haven’t gotten a lot of time, it’s about taking advantage of the opportunities that you get. Grayland did some good things for us last year at the end of the year. He’s been productive. We played him a little bit at the safety position, both safety positions, and he can also play the nickel position. He made some good plays on the special teams. That’s what training camp is about, guys getting an opportunity and then producing.”

According to Wilson’s report, Arnold, who played four games for the Texans last season, is a strong candidate to be claimed off waivers. The NFL dream may yet continue for Arnold.