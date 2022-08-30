Your Ultimate Guide To The U.S. Open In NYC

Summer is sadly coming to an end, but these last few weeks also mean it’s time for sports. And no, we’re not rushing football season: we’re talking about the U.S. Open of course!

Here’s all your questions about the iconic sporting event answered, including its history, plus how to get U.S. Open tickets & other ways to celebrate around NYC.

First of all, what exactly is the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open (United States Open Championship) is the most famous international tennis tournament that concludes the annual Grand Slam of tennis. It is the final gaming event, taking place after the Australian Open, the French Open, and the Wimbledon Championships.

There are championships in five main categories: men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.

When is it?

This year, it is taking place from Monday, August 29th through Sunday, September 11th. It typically takes place for two full weeks in later summer, bringing the season to a close.

Where is it?

The U.S. Open is held every year at the U.S. Tennis Association Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

Why is the U.S. Open it held in NYC?

The U.S. Open has been played in NYC since 1968, starting at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, Queens and then moving to the USTA courts in Flushing in 1978, where it has taken place every year since. It was held at the West Side Tennis Club in order have a centralized spot to bring together the five different tennis championships, which were all held at different locations prior to that year (according to Encyclopedia Britannica) .

How can I get tickets?

Head to the U.S. Open website (usopen.org) to grab your tickets. You can sign up for ticket alerts and tournament info, or search around for the best seats you can find at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, or the Grandstand Stadium.

Some tips they’ve shared include:

First week day session tickets are the best deal for the action: first four days of the tournament (so Aug 29-Sept 1), feature first- and second-round play. Tickets start at just $70 for grounds passes, which get you into every court and stadium except for Arthur Ashe Stadium.

For early round evening sessions on Ashe, featuring many of the game's greats, Promenade tickets start at just $35.

, featuring many of the game’s greats, Promenade tickets start at just $35. Quarterfinals allow you to get massive bargains: The second Tuesday and Wednesday day sessions (Sep. 6 & 7) in Ashe are host to incredible matches, and tickets start at just $35 for those days.

Read more ticketing advice on USOpen.org here.

Where else can I watch it?

The U.S. Open is airing exclusively on ESPN for the eighth year in a row. If you’re unable to make it in person, there are plenty of spots around NYC streaming the matches. Here are a few ideas:

Who’s playing?

Though there are, of course, many players over the course of the two weeks, some to have your eye on include:

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams of course, who has said she will start to "evolve away from tennis" after this year's games

of course, who has said she will start to “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s games Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is back — he’s the only male player to advance to the US Open singles semifinals in each of the past three seasons

is back — he’s the only male player to advance to the US Open singles semifinals in each of the past three seasons And, there are 20 players representing the U.S. of A this season

this season See more who are making their mark here

