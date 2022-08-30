Kate Moss has launched an all-new wellness brand called COSMOSS, set to include a curated edit of beauty and wellness products. Aimed at offering balance and rejuvenation, the brand came about after a period of reflection following Moss’s illustrious fashion career. Consistently gracing catwalks and covers, Moss’s career has always had beauty at the heart of it and now, she’s taking it one step further. During the pandemic, Moss retired to her home in the Cotswolds for some much-needed recuperation and felt the desire to capture that same stillness and tranquillity with her brand.

