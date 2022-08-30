Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Here's When Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Fashion Line
A month after announcing that she’s working on her own fashion brand, Gigi Hadid has now unveiled the official launch date of GUEST IN RESIDENCE. “ONE WEEK AWAY — my first-ever brand,” the model-turned-designer wrote on Instagram. “As a founder, creative director, and lover of all-things-cozy, I’m so happy to finally share that GUEST IN RESIDENCE officially launches September 7, 2022.”
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Hypebae
Carhartt WIP Pays Homage to Its Roots With Fall/Winter Collection
Iconic American brand Carhartt WIP celebrates its storied relationship with music and skateboarding for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The campaign features a wealth of diverse faces, nodding to the label’s DNA. Front and center is Flohio, a Nigerian-born South London rapper, who initially worked with Carhartt WIP in 2017. Joining her is Tweaks, an artist known for their experimental sounds. The campaign’s cast also includes members of Carhartt WIP’s skate team across Europe, featuring Ibu Sanyang and Pepe Tirelli.
Hypebae
Everything You Need to Know About COSMOSS, Kate Moss's New Wellness Brand
Kate Moss has launched an all-new wellness brand called COSMOSS, set to include a curated edit of beauty and wellness products. Aimed at offering balance and rejuvenation, the brand came about after a period of reflection following Moss’s illustrious fashion career. Consistently gracing catwalks and covers, Moss’s career has always had beauty at the heart of it and now, she’s taking it one step further. During the pandemic, Moss retired to her home in the Cotswolds for some much-needed recuperation and felt the desire to capture that same stillness and tranquillity with her brand.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
Aries Taps RETROSUPERFUTURE For Italian Eyewear Collaboration
London-based label Aries has joined forces with contemporary eyewear brand RETROSUPERFUTURE on an exclusive collaboration made in Italy. Fusing together the fundamental ethos of both brands, the collaboration sees Aries revamp RETROSUPERFUTURE’s signature ZED silhouette in two exclusive colorways. Available in “Aries Aqua” and the classic “Havana,” the collection sees Aries utilize its sports-luxe aesthetic to revive the eyewear label’s technical design.
Hypebae
Matthew M. Williams To Drop Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slides
1017 ALYX 9SM‘s Matthew M. Williams is returning with another collaboration with the Swoosh with the release of the Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slide, which was first revealed on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway. A follow-up to their previous releases, this marks the duo’s first non-sneaker drop. Much...
Hypebae
Head Into the New Semester in Style With Back-To-School Essentials From Nike
As the heat dwindles down and days in the sun are replaced with nights full of studying, Nike is set to supply students with basics that make the transition back to school something to look forward to. The sportswear giant has curated an extensive lineup of everyday essentials, featuring an all-new array of ready-to-wear and classic sporty staples so students can mark a cute yet casual return to campus.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Sneakers Under $100: New Balance, ASICS, Nike and More
Building out your fall sneaker rotation is no cheap feat. Word to the wise: never skip the sale section. From stylized Nike Blazers to sleek adidas and retro New Balances, we’ve assembled a list of marked down footwear available now — all under $100 USD. Keep scrolling for...
Hypebae
ASICS’ Colorful GEL-KAYANO 14 Style is for the Female Sneakerheads
ASICS is no stranger to reintroducing blasts from the past, as the brand is known for popularizing retro running shoes. With their latest silhouette, the GEL-KAYANO™ 14, ASICS wanted to blend the aesthetics of the ‘90s and early 2000s with modern elements. Embracing the current phenomenon of neutrals...
Comments / 0